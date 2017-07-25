How Al Howard became San Diego's most prolific musician

× Expand Kristy Walker Al Howard

In many ways, Alfred Howard is the antithesis of rock ‘n’ roll. He’s keen to point out that he doesn’t smoke, drink, do drugs or have much interest in after-parties. Hell, he doesn’t even drink coffee.

“Yeah, I’m kind of a dork,” Howard says, lounging in a chair in front of the Ocean Beach studio space he shares with bandmate Matt Molarius.

Howard is also into bird-watching and once came in sixth place in a 24-hour Bird-a-thon. He works in a record store, fulfilling what he says was a lifelong dream of “working a minimum wage where I get to belittle children over their music choices.” He also goes to four swap meets a week looking for cool pots, pans and chains he thinks will make cool noises on stage and in the studio.

So, yeah, he’s kind of a dork. He also happens to be one of the most prolific and recognizable faces in the local music scene. He’s currently involved with eight different musical projects, almost all of which he plays in, produces the music and/or is the main songwriter. Working mostly under the Redwoods Music umbrella—a collective and music label Howard started in 2015 with fellow bandmates and musicians—he anticipates the label will release something like five albums this year, including LPs from Dani Bell & the Tarantist, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, Birdy Bardot and Howard’s main project, The Heavy Guilt.

“I’m a collector, I guess,” Howard says. “To an extent, I don’t want to say I collect bands, but there’s just a lot of things I want to do.”

In a way, Howard has always been a collector. Up until he was 13 years old, he grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey before his mom, rattled by some of the crime in the neighborhood, moved young Al to Morristown, a suburb of Newark. Once there, Howard says his spirit of collecting moved toward nature.

“From a very early age I got really into nature. We would go up to a family friend’s house in Massachusetts for the summers, and they kind of got me into bird-watching and as soon as we moved in Morristown, I felt real good there,” Howard says.

Still, Howard says he stood out not just because of his race (he was one of five Black kids in his graduating class), but because he was, as he puts it, a “13-year-old metalhead bird watcher” who had no interest in sports. Even with a growing vinyl collection that he’d pillage from swap meets, playing music never really interested Howard all that much. He would listen and study music religiously, but he just never took to playing an instrument. Even now, he says his reputation as a working musician is a distinction even he disputes.

× <a href="http://themidnightpine.bandcamp.com/album/the-midnight-pine">The Midnight Pine by the Midnight Pine</a> Midnight Pine album

“I don’t really play much. I don’t really play anything,” Howard says, adding that most people, because of his race, assume that he plays bass. “I play some percussion. I bang on stuff.”

That desire to bang on stuff still hadn’t developed when he decided to move to California in 2000. Once here, he got a job at a record shop, but still didn’t have much interest in the local music scene until, one day, he was invited to a La Jolla jazz and spoken word night. A friend suggested that he write a poem to perform.

“I never had written a poem in my life,” Howard recalls. “The owner of the restaurant was like, ‘dude, I really like that. Would you be down to be our featured poet?’ This meant that I had to perform for 30 to 45 minutes each night, but necessity is the mother of invention and that’s how I became a writer. Not a very good one at that point, but that’s how it all started.”

The poetry sparked a creative streak in Howard that hasn’t subsided. He began writing lyrics for songs and was soon jamming with musicians, mostly playing percussive instruments and spitting spoken word verses. The resulting group, Alfred Howard and the K23 Orchestra, blended funk, soul and psychedelic rock and developed a solid local fan base. The group lasted about seven years until the rigors of touring caught up with Howard, who still suffers varying physical and mental maladies due to chronic Lyme disease, which he contracted when he was still a teen.

Nonetheless, he persisted.

After the K23 Orchestra broke up in 2008, Howard says his focus shifted to songwriting. He’s now the songwriter for all of the Redwoods bands. What’s more impressive is how varied the bands are in style and sound, which range from rootsy alt-rock (The Heavy Guilt, Black Sands), dreamy psychedelia (Birdy Bardot), funk-infused soul (Rebecca Jade) and lo-fi pop (Dani Bell). He recently started a new project called Louise Walker (named after his grandmother) that has a jazzier, standards feel thanks to vocalist Lindsay Olsen, as well as a project with Matt Molarius called Sickle Wing.

× <a href="http://danibellandthetarantist.bandcamp.com/album/dark-west">Dark West by Dani Bell And the Tarantist</a> Dani Bell album

The entire crew will be playing a “Redwoods Revue” show on Aug. 6 at the Loews Coronado Bay resort, as well as a swap meet and concert at Allegory Tattoo in Normal Heights on July 30 to kickoff a Redwoods crowdfunding campaign where they hope to raise $25,000. If that wasn’t enough, Howard is also planning on releasing a follow-up to his hilarious book, An Autobiography of No One. When asked if there’s anything he doesn’t do, Howard doesn’t miss a beat.

“I’d like to sleep more,” he says, only somewhat jokingly. “I want to sleep late but I just can’t. The sun hits my room and it’s like, ‘Okay, what are we doin’?”