Iceage find room to breathe

Three years isn’t that long, relatively speaking, but in rock ‘n’ roll, it can feel like eons. This is especially true for a band like Iceage, who released three albums between 2011 and 2014, all before the four members of the Copenhagen-based band had turned 25 years old. Having been moving at a breakneck pace since they were all teenagers, the group collectively decided to give themselves a little bit of breathing room after touring behind their third album, 2014’s Plowing Into the Field of Love. That break extended for a little over three years, which is a pretty significant chunk of time.

Each of the four musicians in the band stayed busy. Drummer Dan Kjær Nielsen now has a child. Vocalist Elias Bender Rønnenfelt released two albums with his other band Marching Church. And everyone kept playing music in some way or another. But bassist Jakob Tvilling Pless says that before they could go forward as a band, they needed some time apart.

“A lot of stuff happened,” says Pless. “Dan, our drummer, he’s a father now. And we’ve all been doing different projects. We’ve all just been living our lives. We needed a break from touring, and we needed to get away from playing for a little while, because we’ve basically been touring constantly since we were kids.”

The band that reconvened after that three-year break doesn’t sound much like they did back in 2011. With their debut album New Brigade, Pless, Rønnenfelt, Nielsen and guitarist Johan Wieth crammed 12 tracks of intense, nihilistic punk into 24 minutes, seemingly hell bent on destruction right out of the gates. The band we hear on Iceage’s fourth album, Beyondless (released earlier this month via Matador), is a more mature group—literally, now in their late-twenties as opposed to being around 19 when their debut was released—as well as one that showcases a more diverse range of stylistic approaches.

Beyondless bridges the gap between the gothic punk-blues of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and the art-glam swagger of early Roxy Music. “The Day The Music Dies” has a rugged strut, backed by a lush horn section. Meanwhile the album’s lead single “Catch It” is slower and brooding, with a sexy swagger that seems miles apart from the jackhammering sounds of early singles like “Broken Bone.” In some respects, the album shares some commonalities with Rønnenfelt’s Marching Church project, but with sharper edges and darker tones. He says he sees songwriting as a kind of continuum, and that spending time with that project inevitably led him toward some of the sounds they explore here.

“Songwriting is an ongoing venture that gets more and more interesting over time,” Rønnenfelt says. “I think Iceage was just ripe at the time to take another step into our linear progression.”

“I think we always have to challenge ourselves,” Pless adds. “We’ve never been interested in redoing anything we’ve done before. I think we always try to push ourselves into new avenues and make music that’s challenging to us and to the listeners as well.”

Beyondless is, likewise, a more lyrically sophisticated record for Iceage. With “Pain Killer,” Rønnenfelt juxtaposes sex and addiction against one of the album’s catchiest melodies. And the album’s leadoff track “Hurrah” is a critique of the violent nature of humanity, culminating in a chorus of “We can’t stop killing and we’ll never stop killing, and we shouldn’t stop killing, hurrah.” Rønnenfelt has a lot to say on this album, though he says he didn’t have any specific agenda while writing the lyrics, other than that he wanted to leave his comfort zone.

“I try to get away from home when I write. And I try to pick out an expanse of a couple weeks that I dedicate to writing all of the lyrics,” he says. “You just look into a blank sheet of paper until there’s something on it. There’s a wide palette of stuff going on there. What spills out is just how my brain is wired.”

When Iceage first embarked on tour behind Beyondless, they played a few residencies in Los Angeles, New York City and Tokyo, which included some collaborations with visual artists. The band was even awarded a grant from the Danish Arts Council to help to fund these collaborations, including one with Makoto Azuma, a Japanese artist who blanketed their stage with flowers.

While those kinds of collaborations were one-of-a-kind, their live presentation has evolved in other ways. On this tour, they’re bringing with them a violinist and a saxophonist, which gives Iceage the opportunity to present their older songs in a new light.

“With the addition of the violinist and saxophone player it’s become more interesting to revisit some old songs,” Rønnenfelt says. “With the added instrumentation they get a new life. Some songs we just don’t revisit, because they’ve just been overplayed or whatever. But some songs have a kind of longevity where we can keep playing them and expressing them in a new way.”

This year marks 10 years since Iceage founded, and they’re arguably a much different band. And considering their youth at the time they started playing together, that was probably inevitable. More importantly, they never pass up the opportunity to let themselves grow as artists, and to ensure that the current version of Iceage is always going to be the best one.

“When we started touring and we came to the states, I was 17. A lot of stuff happens in that time,” says Pless. “I think naturally you grow as a person, and you think had we just stayed the same and kept making the same music and played the same kind of shows, that would have been boring to us. We’re not interested in being the same band we were seven years ago.”