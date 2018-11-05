Illuminati Hotties chronicles the ups-and-downs of being young

× Expand Photo by Kristy Benjamin Sarah Tudzin

Sarah Tudzin’s first album under the name Illuminati Hotties—Kiss Yr Frenemies, released earlier this year on the Tiny Engines record label—is filled to the brim with the visceral vibes of a twenty-something’s existence.

Written when Tudzin was 23 and 24 years old, the LP’s 11 songs document the tricky time between college and “real” life, and all the love, loss, friendships, freedom, debt and confusion that comes with it. Sonically, the album is a wonderful bit of whiplash, with whisper-quiet headphone hymns sitting alongside fuzzed-out indie-pop-rock jams. Taken as a whole, it’s an ideal soundtrack for pondering the next step of life’s journey. It’s also ideal for skateboarding at top speed in the opposite direction.

For Tudzin, now 26, Kiss Yr Frenemies is all of the above and more. But it’s also simpler than that.

“Really, it’s a good way to say things to people that I was too afraid to just tell them face-to-face. Because if you put it in a song, then all of a sudden it (becomes) less personal. It’s a way to get away with sort of saying whatever you want,” Tudzin says. “These thoughts and feelings that were all simmering in the back of my mind, it feels really good to yell them at an audience.”

These days, more and more people are yelling those words back at Tudzin. In the past couple of years, Illuminati Hotties has evolved from the unknown bedroom project of a busy producer/engineer to a buzzy band racking up critical acclaim (“power pop with a cool dose of realism,” says Rolling Stone). She's also landed sweet opening gigs for big indie acts like Los Campesinos. Though she has been playing music for most of her life (piano lessons at an early age, drums right after that), Tudzin spent many years choosing behind-the-scenes studio work over writing and performing.

“I never really thought of myself as a songwriter. I think I was always a collector of little songs,” Tudzin says. “And I went to college to play drums, but then got involved in the school’s production program and found that I loved that a lot more than I loved practicing my instruments.”

Her schooling, at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, led to her current day job as an assistant to indie super-producer Chris Coady, where she has worked on records like Amen Dunes’ Freedom and Slowdive’s self-titled 2017 release, among others. In her spare time, she produces smaller L.A. bands and works on Illuminati Hotties. Kiss Yr Frenemies, in fact, started out as a “calling card” designed to not only get Tudzin’s songs out into the world, but also to showcase her production chops and drum up studio work.

That’s when Illuminati Hotties began to snowball. First, she started playing those songs live and found she liked it. Then she started treating the demo more like a real album, making more deliberate aesthetic choices to tie the songs together. And then she and a friend started shopping Kiss Yr Frenemies to labels. Tudzin reached out to Tiny Engines because she liked their roster and because, well, they had an email address on their website—as good a reason as any for an artist who has reached her current level of success without ever striving for it.

And it’s hard to deny the talent heard on the album. Throughout Kiss Yr Frenemies, Tudzin bounces around from crunchy alt-rock (“(You’re Better) Than Ever”) and warmly glowing dream-pop (“The Rules”) to sturdy, sparkling post-punk (“Paying Off The Happiness”) and beyond. On the playful “Pressed 2 Death,” she crams a dozen ideas into 135 seconds, including a soulful “ooh ooh ooh” vocal interlude just for fun. And on “Cuff,” she dutifully explores the kind of quiet-loud-quiet dynamic that makes rock bands into rock stars. Every second of the record sounds pristine and alive.

The thread that runs through all of the songs is Tudzin’s highly relatable take on the ups-and-downs and ins-and-outs of navigating early adulthood. The album highlight “Shape Of My Hands” is a hyper-hooky pop-rock number fitted with a final verse that perfectly captures the hope and uncertainty of an unsteady relationship:

"Kissed me on the temple when you thought I was sleeping

And said, 'You are so...'

I never quite caught the last word

But I'm sure it's the sweetest thing that I've ever not heard."

As is Tudzin’s style, that 30-second section is sung quietly and delicately after nearly three minutes of noisy feedback, buzzsaw guitars and soaring melodies. That’s not a songwriting device or a studio trick so much as it is a natural expression of an artist who has found her voice… or voices, as the case may be.

Illuminati Hotties play Nov. 8 at House of Blues

“I think if you just walk the middle, that’s not really exciting to me. But if you can be really quiet and get everybody to lean in, that’s really special, just like when you’re yelling and it’s loud and everybody’s partying, that’s really special, too,” says Tudzin.

“Just like myself, as a person, has a very shy side and a very outwardly extroverted side, I’ve seen that happen in my art and my life over and over again,” she continues. “When I feel like I’m stuck in the middle, I just choose to do both instead of being sandwiched in between.”