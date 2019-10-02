In the 'Mood'

× Expand Photo courtesy Jon McLaughlin Jon McLaughlin plays a seated show at Music Box on Tuesday, October 8.

Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin is in a mood.

Starting his career as a pop singer-songwriter, McLaughlin has turned toward classical music for his instrumental piano album, “Mood.” He’ll visit Music Box for a seated show to support “Mood” on Tuesday, October 8.

“I’m really pumped about it,” McLaughlin said. “It’s the first time I’ve put out a classical piano record.

“This tour should have an asterisk. It’s all-original songs. I’m not playing Rachmaninoff. This isn’t the entire set. I had no idea what the response would be to a classical piano rock, but it’s been great.”

The project was inspired by his “Dueling Pianos” video series. Each video features a new guest artist from out of town and they debut new arrangements. He penned the first “Mood” song a year ago at an ideal time, he said.

“I needed a break from my pop stuff,” he said. “I think I was a little tapped out, in terms of writing. Writing is always tough. You have to take a break.

“The ‘Mood’ stuff had a one-two punch. It gave me a break and kept me inspired. I went through a good six-month phase where I couldn’t stop writing these classical songs. I bought a piano a year ago—the first piano I had ever owned. It was challenging, but in a good way.”

McLaughlin, who sees “Mood” as a continuing series, is working on a pop record and 10 songs are written.

“Five of them are good,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll keep writing for that. I’m also putting together a remake of 10 of my top fan favorites. I’m going to retool them, rerecord them. Some will be with a band and others will be a little more chill.”

Jon McLaughlin w/Sawyer, 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, Music Box, 1337 India Street, San Diego. Tickets start at $25 for general admission, 619-795-1337, musicboxsd.com