Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn says his band is in the midst of a revival that started with the release of the new single, “Used to Like,” in November.

The show as part of Alt 949’s “Not So Silent Night” on Sunday, December 8, is part of this new era.

“We played some shows the last few years on and off, but this feels like the demarcation of a new vibe,” Glenn says.

“This show will be the first time we’ve ever played ‘Used to Like’ live. I think we really feel rejuvenated and stoked to end the year on a high note.”

“Used to Like” will be included on Neon Trees’ new album tentatively set for release in May.

“It’s been a minute since we put an album out,” Glenn says. “I put a solo record out and was in ‘Kinky Boots’ on Broadway in the summer of 2018.

“Because of that show, I honestly felt a real reconnection to what I wanted to do creatively. At this point, we’re all very happy to be back doing the thing we love together.”

Glenn—who auditioned for “Kinky Boots” and took over the role of Charlie Price from “American Idol” winner David Cook—says the entire experience was inspirational. He toured with Neon Trees for eight years and being on the Broadway stage was a departure from his normal gig.

“It’s such a different kind of performance and muscle,” he says. “I think, beyond that, that show was such an injection of joy by the end of it.

“It was eight performances a week and I felt like I was wrapped in a warm blanket by the end of that summer. I was feeling really confident again and excited to pursue the band again. It gave me this urgency to be in a rock band and be loose and spontaneous.”

That feeling led to a host of collaborations. Initially, the partnerships were with friends but eventually it expanded to others in the industry like Mike Green.

“He’s more of a rock band producer with tinges of pop,” he says. “I liked his perspective on pop-rock. I think it’s gotten a bit away from that in the mainstream.”

Glenn feels strongly about experimenting with sounds and Green pushed him to do so.

“I like working with people who push my comfort zone and challenge the things I would naturally go to,” Glenn says. “I found that in Mike and Andrew Dawson, who worked on Kayne West records. Those kinds of ears were important on this record to bring it into 2020. I am so excited about this record.”

In 2020, Neon Trees will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its first album “Habits” and will tour in support of the new album, whose name has not been released.

“We’ve been away from the public for a good chunk of time,” he says. “We’re really looking forward to staying on for a bit. You’ll see lots of Neon Trees in 2020.”

Neon Trees w/Local Natives, Shaed, Half Alive, White Reaper, Winnetka Bowling League

5 p.m. Sunday, December 8

Del Mar Arena, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar

Tickets start at $30

alt949.radio.com