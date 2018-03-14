Jake Najor is the truth

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Jake Najor

There is a face that Jake Najor makes when he’s behind the drums. While he’s noticeably tall and large, he mostly maintains a subdued and understated presence onstage even if he is, unquestionably, the best and most in-demand drummer in town. For those lucky to have caught him in a zone—free to let loose or in a rhythmic space where he’s just feeling the other musicians around him—that face is everything. It’s somewhere between the presence-of-god looks that marked the faces of jazz greats such as Elvin Jones and Sunny Murray, and the resounding joy of legends such as Ndugu Chancler and Mick Fleetwood.

That being clearly established, Jake Najor is definitely not making that face right now.

“What is this place, dog?” Najor asks as we try to find a booth among the vacuous shitshow that is Holy Matcha in North Park. It’s Saturday afternoon and the teahouse is bustling with millennial hipsters ordering seaweed-colored lemonades and, naturally, plates of avocado toast. Still, if Najor is uncomfortable, it’s hard to tell, as his demeanor is as zen-like and congenial as ever.

“I don’t know what it is man,” says Najor when I ask him about those faces he makes onstage. “I think that’s just when I’m really feeling it and feeling good. But sometimes when it’s a more mellow kind of a gig, you know, it’s not really about me.”

That humbleness and affability has served Najor well over the 20-plus years he’s played in dozens of bands and musical projects. In a scene known for diva-like behavior, Najor is what you might call a musician’s musician; the guy you call when you need to get exactly what you want without having to work all day to get it.

“Obviously you gotta know how to play, but you also have to be easy to work with,” Najor says. “If you’re a cool hang, you have a better chance of getting a good gig. If you’re just a good drummer, but you’re kind of hard to deal with, people will remember that.”

So yes, Jake Najor is the ultimate “cool hang,” but if he won’t say it, I will: He’s also a hell of a drummer. Ask Big Daddy Kane. Ask TV on the Radio. Ask Redman or Kelis. Ask Joss Stone or Jason Mraz. Jake’s played with all of them. Or ask anyone in any of the local projects he’s currently involved in whether it’s the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble and the Natural Sounds Trio, or being the studio drummer for the countless bands in the Redwoods Music collective (he’ll be performing with them at a Redwoods Revue show at The Casbah on March 16). Look at a live music calendar for San Diego and chances are that Najor is playing at a club that night.

“I’m confident in my abilities, but I’ve always tried to be the guy who isn’t boastful about what I do,” Najor says. “Like, ‘hey, look at me.’ I always try to keep things low key. People always ask me about playing songs with some of the bigger people and I’ll say, ‘yeah, it was cool,’ but I try not to make a big deal about it. Usually, people will mention it more than I do.”

Raised in a musical family, Najor got into drumming via his two older brothers, one of whom, Zak Najor, still plays in local jazz band The Greyboy Allstars. Jake says he wasn’t all that interested in music at first. He began playing in various bands after high school, picking up shows at places like SOMA. Coming from a private Christian school, he admits that his initial bands had a Jesus-y bend to them but that he wasn’t really “into that vibe.” It was also around this time that he was discovering bands like Fishbone, a group known for seamlessly blending a variety of styles and genres (punk, ska, metal, jazz, R&B, etc.), often on the same song.

“Bands like that really opened my eyes as to what a band could do. That you could be that diverse stylistically,” says Najor, adding that Fishbone worked as something of a gateway band to discovering other groups ranging from Blue Note jazz albums to funk classics. “This was also around the time that my brother was in Greyboy Allstars so I was hearing all this soul and jazz. That music is influential to me to this day. It was a revelation.”

Soon enough, his reputation as being a versatile drummer, well versed in a variety of drumming styles, began to spread. This led to other projects and, before he knew it, he was being asked to join other bands, some of which were established touring groups.

And he hasn’t stopped since. Now, 20 years later, he’s finally moving more into the spotlight with his new quartet, Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth. While he maintains it’s a collaborative affair with the rest of the band (Matt Labarber on bass, Nick Costa on guitar and Tim Felten on keys), this is the first band that has had his name on it, and thus he feels more comfortable asserting creative control. The resulting album, In the Cut, is finished, and a few of the songs are posted on his Soundcloud page. Najor wants the band to perfect their live performances before they release the album in the summer.

“It’s definitely influenced by soul and funk, but it’s got a little psychedelic influence to it,” says Najor. “There’s a little fuzz on that guitar. It’s a little more rock, and it’s got a little more grit. Most of it’s instrumental, but not quite soundtracky. I don’t know man, it’s hard to put into words.”

It’s only fitting that the guy who has spent the bulk of his career with a “it’s not really about me” mindset is now struggling to describe his own band’s sound, but that’s the way it goes with Jake Najor.

“People have their own way of presenting themselves. I have a brand and it’s just me as a drummer. I want my brand to be, ‘this guy’s cool, he’s easy to work with and he’s not a pain in the ass. He gets the job done and it’s all good.’”