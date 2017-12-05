Jamila Woods tells her authentic truth

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Jamila Woods

When we think of “protest music,” it’s often in the most aggressive or direct terms. Rage Against the Machine made protest music. The Clash made protest music. Bob Dylan made protest music.

Chicago R&B singer Jamila Woods also makes protest music, but her version takes on a different, often subtler sound. Her music is deeply influenced by a gospel tradition, and though she addresses the ills of our society, she does so playfully and with empathy and love.

That doesn’t mean it’s not political. “Black Girl Soldier,” one of the first songs Woods wrote for her debut album HEAVN, is both a celebration of Black women and a harsh indictment of America’s treatment of them. In one verse she sings, “Call it black girl magic.” Later on she raises the temperature: “They want us in the kitchen, kill our sons with lynchings/We get loud about it, Oh now we’re the bitches?”

For Woods, who is also a poet and a teacher of poetry seminars, it’s second nature for her to highlight societal problems that need addressing. But she also says that an artist shouldn’t force a political stance if they’re not ready to do so.

“I feel like it’s the responsibility of an artist to tell their artistic truth that feels organic and authentic to them,” she says. “We’re in a now-more-than-ever moment. It’s interesting because people who aren’t as engaged are forced to be engaged because of the climate we’re in. But from my perspective it doesn’t feel different than it did five years ago in a very local sense.

“There’s always crises going on,” she continues. “The mayor of Chicago closed 50 public schools a few years ago. There have always been, even when I was growing up, issues that I saw. So I didn’t see the album as an opportunity to talk about politics, but stories and issues that affect me. That’s all you can expect from an artist. I don’t think you can expect them to be political if that’s not where their heart and mind is. But you should expect them to tell their truth, whatever it is.”

HEAVN, originally released last year digitally and reissued this year to wide distribution by Jagjaguwar, is a soulful, eclectic and vibrant collection of R&B that has a lot to say. It also finds Woods taking on a lot of different, creative methods of delivering her messages. There are numerous references to other songs on the album, which are almost like Easter eggs for music lovers. “VRY BLK” incorporates the motif of schoolyard-chant “Mary Mac” in a statement about police brutality. And the title track nods to The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” over a funky arrangement by The Roots.

In a live setting, Woods is prone to working some creative covers into her set as well, almost like she’s playing a live mixtape for her audience. At recent shows some of the songs she’s worked into medleys and setlists include Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” and Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.”

“I really love DJs, and I grew up going to a lot of DJ sets, and I think of putting together my live set in a similar way,” Woods says. “It’s a way to kind of bring in something that’s familiar and make it something my own. I like to think of covers that way, and they help the audience get to know me and we can connect with something we both know, even if they’re hearing my music live for the first time.”

Looming large in the background of many of Woods’ songs is the city of Chicago, itself. “Emerald Street,” named for a street in the city, is about a childhood friendship when she was growing up, and it also features a reference to another Chicago institution: Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. Likewise, “LSD” is an abbreviation for Lake Shore Drive, and includes a guest appearance by Chicago native Chance the Rapper, with whom Woods previously collaborated on the 2015 song “Sunday Candy.”

In some ways, Woods says that she’s clearing up misconceptions about Chicago, but she’s also just showing some love to her home.

Jamila Woods plays Dec. 9 at Soda Bar

“Growing up in Chicago and coming into doing poetry and spoken word in high school, I was really exposed to Chicago literary tradition, like Gwendolyn Brooks, who talks a lot about writing about what’s under your nose,” she says. “And poetry is kind of like a way of reporting what’s going on in the place you’re from. So I like that idea of poets being flies on the wall. I think it definitely is something you experience living in Chicago, you don’t even have to go looking for it. If you say where you’re from, people say ‘oh, it’s so dangerous there, how do you live?’”

Jamila Woods’ music is rife with emotional highs and lows, from its pointed criticisms of authorities in America to its warm celebrations of her home city, Black women and childhood nostalgia. While it’s often specific to her own personal experience, it’s also relatable on a wider scale, which is what she was going for all along.

“I was always taught that the more specific you can be in your story, the more universal it becomes,” she says. “And I realized not a lot of people are taught that way. So sometimes people are like, ‘I’m a white man or I’m a Latina woman, so I’m not a Black woman but I like your songs, is that OK?’ Of course that’s OK! I just want to encourage empathy for people that are not like you, but to also be more fully yourself.”