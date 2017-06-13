Japanese Breakfast looks to the stars for inspiration

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz Japanese Breakfast

Debut albums are rarely as devastating as Psychopomp, the first full-length release by Japanese Breakfast. Written two months after singer/songwriter Michelle Zauner’s mother died after a battle with cancer, Psychopomp is a lot to take in one sitting. It’s deeply personal and an almost real-time document of what it means to feel genuine grief and loss. It’s beautifully written, even catchy; some of its most heartbreaking songs, like standout “Heft,” are those that rock the hardest. It’s not hard to listen to, even if it is a lot to process.

Nearly two years have passed since Zauner wrote that record, and since then a lot has changed. She moved out of her mom’s house in Oregon, got married, and that debut record—which Zauner says no label was interested in releasing when she wrote it—became a critical success, landing her a label partnership with Dead Oceans. Her first proper album for the label, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, is a significant shift away from the true-to-life pain of Psychopomp. The first song that Zauner wrote for the album, “Machinist,” is a Kate Bush-like love story between woman and android, a strangely sensual space-pop song narrated through cleverly employed Auto-Tune effects.

Inspired by the Mars One program, “Machinist” is markedly different than Zauner’s previous songs, thematically and aesthetically wrapped in ideas of science fiction. And while it’s not entirely representative of the album as a whole, it became a key song in allowing Zauner to figure out where Japanese Breakfast would go next.

“The Psychopomp narrative had turned so much into a record about mourning and grief,” she says in a phone interview. “I wanted to do something more light-hearted but heavy-handed in concept, like a sci-fi musical. So I wrote this song [‘Machinist’] about a woman who kind of falls in love with a robot and enlists in the Mars One project to escape this bad situation she had gotten into. I had this song to hold onto, and we had been playing it live since the beginning of Psychopomp had come to be. I wanted to try to write a whole concept record, but it felt kind of phony to me to try to dial that in for 10 tracks. I still have quite a bit to say about my personal life and other feelings I wanted to explore that would be helpful to me and for other people, than necessarily doing a concept record.”

Soft Sounds From Another Planet, out in July, isn’t a concept album as Zauner initially planned it, but it is quite a bit different from its predecessor. While personal themes still form the basis of many of the songs, they’re often more playful and escapist, as well as gorgeously performed and produced. The opening track, “Diving Woman,” stretches a pulsing shoegaze number out over six and a half minutes, with shimmering guitars punctuated by cosmic synthesizer sounds, suggesting the idea of space rather than directing the listener toward a more explicit conceptual motif. There’s a similar aesthetic that occurs on the brief, reverb-heavy intermission “Planetary Ambience,” which sounds exactly like what that title might describe. And the more straightforward pop balladry of the title track nonetheless feels ambient and distant, like a transmission from beyond.

There’s no specific “another planet” that Japanese Breakfast’s new album refers to, at least not literally. As Zauner explains it, it’s a way of putting her own struggles into the context of something much greater than herself, while questioning what that something greater could be.

“I think there’s this new thing with my generation where we’re discovering kind of trendy spirituality and the occult and astrology because it’s a fun thing to believe in, and we don’t have anything to guide us like that anymore,” she says. “Religion isn’t something that’s really common in my friend group or generation. After my mom passed away it was this weird dichotomy of older people saying ‘she’s in heaven...she’s in a better place,’ and me not really buying it. And then my generation, which had nothing to offer at all, because we worship science and technology and progress.

“In some ways it’s like my experience and personal life tragedies are just kind of... a murmur in the grand scheme of things,” she continues. “But Soft Sounds From Another Planet could also mean a search for a kind of meaning that isn’t currently present.”

Japanese Breakfast, as a vessel for Michelle Zauner’s songwriting, has evolved in an interesting way. Her new music still sounds very much like that of the musician that wrote Psychopomp, but the outlook is different and the tone much more spirited and exploratory. As for Zauner herself, the wisdom and perspective she’s gained in the meantime has made her stronger and even more confident. Writing about her mother’s passing and opening up about the experience was cathartic, but even more than that, it’s helped her grow as both a person and an artist.

“That record...has such a narrow lens, because I was quite confused and heartbroken. I was so lost and so self-absorbed in a way that I really had to be. If you think about if you ever lost someone and you thought about it a year and a half after the fact, a lot changes,” she says. “I was in Oregon when I wrote that record in my childhood home, and I was really suffocated by this house that was imbued with my mom’s presence. I think I was just looking back on the last year and a half and being impressed with what I went through and championing human endurance. It’s really amazing what people can endure and accomplish.”

Japanese Breakfast plays June 16 at The Irenic