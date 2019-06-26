Javier Escovedo finds new inspiration in old places

When Javier Escovedo’s first band, The Zeros, won the 2009 San Diego Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, Wayne Kramer of Detroit legends MC5 was there to present it to them. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett, as well as John Doe of X, also paid their respects (via video message) to the punk quartet Escovedo founded in 1976 while attending Chula Vista High School.

In March of this year, The Zeros played a month-long run of successful European dates, which, surprisingly, included their first-ever shows in the UK. At London’s Shacklewell Arms, none other than Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore was in the house to see the band make their long-awaited debut in the British capital. After the show, Moore posed for a picture with current Zeros bassist Victor Penalosa and took to social media to enthusiastically declare, “The Zeros blew the roof off the place” and “Chula Vista punk rock forever!”

It was quite the exclamation point on an already impressive list of endorsements, especially given that The Zeros broke up in 1980 and have reunited only a few times over the years. They didn’t even release a studio album while they were together, although they did repackage previously released singles for 1999’s Right Now.

For The Zeros’ frontman, however, the trip overseas served as something far more important.

“It was incredibly inspiring,” Escovedo told CityBeat in a recent interview. “So much so, that after the tour with the Zeros was over, I stayed in Spain. I did 11 more solo dates with some European musicians I knew over there. And it really lit a fire in me.”

Escovedo has spent the weeks following his return to the U.S. fanning those flames and pouring over a follow-up to 2016’s Kicked Out of Eden, the second album released under his own name. His first, 2012’s City Lights, marked the singer, guitarist, and songwriter’s initial bid to shoulder the creative load entirely on his own.

When the Zeros first split in 1980, Escovedo relocated to Austin, Texas, and founded the band True Believers with his brother, Alejandro. They enjoyed a solid, five-year run in the mid-80s and recorded their self-titled debut with renowned producer Jim Dickinson. EMI Records subsidiary EMI America eventually picked up their second album.

Unfortunately, Universal’s Manhattan Records absorbed EMI America and that sophomore album was shelved. The band was long broken up when the album finally got released as part of a 1994 Rykodisc reissue of their debut.

So even though it took Escovedo a couple of decades, City Lights was a reconciliation of The Zeros’ punk immediacy and the True Believers’ country-tinged rock. It also served as a way for the veteran musician to finally move forward independently. And now, it seems he has cracked his own code on a proper follow-up to Kicked Out of Eden.

“I have so many songs recorded,” says Escovedo. “I just really want the next album to be a complete, full statement. It’s important to me to have the thing together as a whole. And now I have a total direction to it. Of course, I’ve said that about four times so far. But I really do think this is it.”

While there is no immediate timetable for the release of his third solo effort, Escovedo feels like he’s currently at one of the highest creative points in his more than 40-year career.

The Zeros are also back for more than just a short reunion this time. They have a new single, “In The Spotlight,” set for release on Spanish label Munster Records. The band, which still features founding drummer Baba Chenelle, also has a new full-length album in the works.

“We’ve done some recording,” Escovedo says. “And that’s been a great way for us to feel valid again. We’ve been playing the new single in our live set and have been getting an amazing response. So we want to put out a new record as soon as we can. We just have to go back into the studio and finish it.”

That Zeros album will ultimately depend on what happens with Escovedo’s new solo record, which he continues to finish while actively looking for a label that might want to pick it up.

“This is my third one,” he says. “And it might sound funny, but the records always tell you what they want to be. Finally, I feel like the playlist is right. All I can do now is play around and see what shakes.”

In addition to the local shows currently on the books, Escovedo’s set to make a seven-date solo run in Texas this September. And if everything works out the way he’s planning it, there’s a real possibility the bandleader could be juggling shows for two different bands, both with new records, in the very near future.

“I want to be busy,” Escovedo says. “I see other artists doing it, how busy they are, and I get inspired by that. So I tell myself to just go for it and try to do as much as I can. Writing songs is the best thing for me and I love doing it. So why not?”