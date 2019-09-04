K. Flay shines a positive light

× Expand Koury Angelo K. Flay

The world is full of negativity and hardship to the point where it is frequently discussed on the news, between friends and in music.

Although it’s important to express negativity, doing so can become repetitive and tiring. Alternative pop artist Kristine Flaherty (aka K. Flay), decided to take her turn on her latest album, Solutions.

“I think about discouragement a lot, there are a lot of things that discourage us. Art is a way to renew energy and renew passion,” Flaherty said.

“This record was a shift in my lyrical focus and my lyrical intent. In the past, on the last record specifically, I went into problems.”

To continue her growth, Flaherty asks herself: What’s the scariest thing I can do?

“For me the scariest thing is finding that little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “The next risk would be taking this pain and angst and pinning it into a more hopeful and optimistic direction.”

This time around, Flaherty said she was tougher on herself in terms of the production.

“I didn’t always accept the first idea. I’ve developed a critical eye for myself, which I’m proud of. There’s humility and ambition in that, you’re not always the best.”

Since she began her career in 2003, Flaherty has released three full-length albums, was announced to perform at Riptide Music Festival and Austin City Limits and was nominated for two Grammys.

Solutions is her third full-length album. Her favorite song on the album is “Sister,” a track about her relationship with her siblings.

“I have different biological parents than my siblings, but I’m very close to [them],” Flaherty said. “I’ve always felt alienated from them, I really wanted to be their sister. Who cares if we aren’t biological sisters? I want to be your sister and you want to be mine.”

“Family is a verb, you create it and you expand it. Family doesn’t mean biological, but it means people you love.”

The title comes from Flaherty’s hunt to identify the positivity in her life and finding her balance between order and chaos.

K.Flay is bringing her optimism on her Solutions North American tour, which comes to The Observatory North Park on Thursday, Sept. 5.

“It’s my mission to create as much energy on stage as I can. That doesn’t always mean wild energy, but intimate energy. It’s love, and an experience of human emotion, that’s my mindset when I’m on stage.”

Flaherty said a way to fill her time traveling is with her new microcast (a podcast under 10 minutes in length). Each “What Am I Doing Here?” episode can be found using an Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices.

“I am a huge fan of podcasts. I got approached with this opportunity to create this show with whatever I wanted to do and was very intrigued.”

The show features conversation, jokes, musical interludes and special guests including X Ambassadors, Bishop Briggs, and Fitz and the Tantrums. The show is live and episodes are released every Wednesday.

“It’s very cool and it shows more sides to my personality. It’s been a cool way to express the different parts of me, there’s no rules,” she said.

Flaherty hopes to reach her fans and ignite their passions through her microcast and her current tour.

“I want them to have a sense of acceptance and a freedom to do them. When they express themselves authentically, they are their best selves. I hope to create a space for them to get to do that.”