Karl Denson funks it up

× Expand Photo by Robbie Jeffers Karl Denson

San Diego has never been much of a funk town. Sure, the city has its fair share of funk, soul and R&B bands, most notably groups like Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact, the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble and just about any project that drummer Jake Najor plays in.

Still, San Diego doesn’t have a connection to the history and mythology of funk in the same way as places like Detroit, Memphis or, say, Plainfield, New Jersey (the latter being the birthplace of Parliament-Funkadelic).

So when a proper funk album comes out in San Diego, that’s cause for celebration. And local saxophonist and singer Karl Denson’s new effort, Gnomes & Badgers, is damn funky. Recorded with his long-running, ever-evolving band, the Tiny Universe, it’s a hard-driving opus of steamy drum grooves, catchy horn hooks, aching wah-wah guitar solos and political calls-to-action. It also peppers in hints of oddball humor and an uplifting message of positivity.

Gnomes & Badgers is Denson’s sixth release with the Tiny Universe. When he’s not playing with them, he’s often working as a sideman and session musician (he currently tours as the saxophonist for the Rolling Stones). He’s played many kinds of music over his fruitful 30-year music career, but he says his goal was simple for this new effort.

“I was just trying to make a funk record,” Denson says matter-of-factly, speaking over the phone before heading to lunch with his girlfriend on a recent trip to New Orleans. “And really, I have to give credit to the band on that one. The real beauty of this record was me finally coming to a place with the band where I don’t feel like I have to tell them what to do. I just sing songs to them now. They come up with the grooves themselves.”

Denson got his start as a touring member of Lenny Kravitz’s band in the late 1980s. In 1993, he co-founded the psychedelic funk outfit The Greyboy Allstars. Originally formed to back up Andreas Stevens (aka San Diego acid jazz champion DJ Greyboy), the Allstars solidified their status as local legends with a two-and-a-half-year residency at the Green Circle Bar, a downtown dive bar. At those shows, the Allstars would often get bodies moving on the dance floor with its potent mix of funk, jazz and soul.

The Allstars have kept playing off-and-on together over the years, and their eclectic, crowd-pleasing approach is clearly still a major influence on Denson. Greyboy bassist Chris Stillwell and former Greyboy drummer Zak Najor both appear on Gnomes & Badgers, while guitarists D.J. Williams and Seth Freeman help lend the album a nice balance between rhythmic funk and fuzzed-out rock.

“Change My Way,” with its Afrobeat-style drums and fuzzy guitar lick, is easily the best track on the album. It sounds like it could’ve emerged from a primordial swamp of weed smoke and magic. The song was co-written by New Orleans guitarist Anders Osborne, and it was inspired by the Detroit band Black Merda, who laid down grunting, call-and-response vocals and gritty guitar solos over funk rhythms in the 1960s and early ’70s. The first time Denson heard Black Merda’s iconic song “Cynthy-Ruth,” he was floored.

“When I heard it the first time, I listened to it for about 48 hours straight,” he says.

The title of Gnomes & Badgers is a cheeky reference to the divisive politics in Trump’s America. Republicans and Democrats have become so divided, Denson suggests, that they’ve practically become different species. The video for “Change My Way,” directed by filmmaker T.G. Herrington, flickers with images of border militarization and shots of people from different ethnic backgrounds posing, smiling and stitching together an American flag from multiple kinds of cloth. It ends with the hashtag #Ways2Change emblazoned on the bottom of the screen. While Denson doesn’t usually get political in his music, he’s been giving to charities for years, and now he and his team are making plans to provide support for refugees from the wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

“We’re going to sit down with a couple of people and get better informed on how to actually do a foundation of some sort,” he says. “I think the fact that we as America have blown up all these countries on accident, and then we don’t like the people that we leave in the wake—we should step in and have a little more compassion.”

Still, in the end, it’s all about the funk on this album. It truly is wonderful the way that Denson’s Tiny Universe locks in so well on Gnomes & Badgers. Denson’s been playing with many of the musicians on this current version of the Tiny Universe band for years, and he says that the real pocket grooves came as a result of their familiarity and comfort with one another.

“This is a 20-year process, literally. I’ve been making records for 20 years as Tiny Universe, having different configurations [of the band],” he says. “It’s really just been a process of playing a lot of shows, and learning what everybody does well and what they don’t do well.”

And when they don’t do well? Denson is no J.K. Simmons in Whiplash, but he does give brutally honest feedback to musicians on occasion.

“I’ve definitely had guys get butt-hurt from time to time about things that I’ve had to say.”