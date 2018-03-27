Kelly Lee Owens has a master plan

× Expand Photo by Kim Hiorthøy Kelly Lee Owens

Kelly Lee Owens never imagined she’d stay in one place for long, but after moving to London more than a decade ago she’s found herself wrapped up in a continuous string of different projects. The Welsh electronic artist, producer and songwriter first interned at indie label XL Recordings. She then went on to play bass in an indie band, worked at a couple of record stores, and even spent some time working as an auxiliary nurse in a cancer hospital. Each stop played an instrumental part in informing Owens’ outstanding 2017 self-titled debut.

Playing in a band confirmed the singer and beatmaker’s unwillingness to compromise on her creative vision. Working at the hospital inspired her to filter creativity through the more medicinal properties of music, particularly in the healing powers of different audio frequencies. And it was at the record store job where she met Daniel Avery and James “Ghost Culture” Greenwood, two fellow London-based producers who ended up influencing her artistic path.

In addition to offering what she calls “real encouragement and support,” Avery and Greenwood brought Owens into the studio and introduced her to production software such as Logic and Ableton. Greenwood even offered to be her engineer.

“Working with Dan and James really opened the door,” says Owens from her London home. “I wasn’t confident enough in myself at that point. I didn’t even really know how to be. I was shown a way, so I jumped in the deep end and ran with it.”

The 29-year-old Owens filtered those lessons and studio experiences into her self-titled debut album, released early last year. Throughout the album, her compositions maintain a sturdy foundation of beats, dressed up in a variety of seductive, smart and stylized atmospheres that highlight her impressive patience and knack for surprise.

× <a href="http://kellyleeowens.bandcamp.com/album/kelly-lee-owens-extended-version">Kelly Lee Owens (Extended Version) by Kelly Lee Owens</a>

The bass-backed, kalimba plucking of “Bird” and the foreboding house bump of “Evolution” fold seamlessly into the shoegaze-tinged dream pop of “S.O” and the molasses-stretched drone of album closer “8.” And while the varied styles all work together to form a cohesive whole, many tracks reward listeners with stylistic surprises of their own. For example, “Anxi.” features the album’s lone guest vocalist, Jenny Hval, whose single “Kingsize” Owens remixed in 2015. The track starts off as a minimalist synth-driven duet and ends as a blanket of incantations draped over a solid beat. And the orchestral beginnings of “Lucid” eventually give way to nearly 90 seconds of straightforward, low-key techno.

It’s a refreshingly assured and focused first effort, which Owens attributes to the meticulous game plan she had going into the studio, as well as her refusal to deviate from it once she got there.

“I discovered quite quickly what sounds I wanted,” she says. “And I also knew what sounds I didn’t want. And that’s where you should never compromise. There are just too many shortsighted goals, too many shortsighted things on this planet. We’ve forgotten that the process is everything.”

Part of that process is putting the same kind of attention to detail she gave her album into her solitary performances. Although she previously performed as a member of a band, Owens ultimately didn’t want the onus of her specific vision to fall on anyone else.

“I’m the creator,” she says. “And I want to try and show that. For myself, I want to be able to put it all in a couple of Pelican cases and travel the world—present it to people in a really stripped-down way. That’s actually brought me to a much more comfortable place where I’m controlling everything on stage and am completely in my element.”

The process also seems to be paying off. While she didn’t get any kind of an advance from her label (Norway’s Smalltown Supersound) and has yet to secure a publishing deal, Owens recouped her recording expenses three months after putting out her album.

Much like the life she had before releasing her debut, Owens’ future is open to a wide range of possibilities. Owens has plans to travel more and connect with indigenous tribes, delve further into the healing properties of instruments like the gong, and bolster her cache of collected sounds. She also intends to head back into the studio at the end of the year to do some more recording. But after recently getting the opportunity to remix the Björk single “Arisen My Senses,” she also seems equally content in building a community around remixing other female artists.

Kelly Lee Owens plays April 1 at Soda Bar

No matter where she finds herself, the promising young producer continues to work with an uncompromising vision of her art and her integrity intact.

“With the first album, that was just me taking my time and making what I thought was good,” she says. “If the second one is going to be as good, or perhaps even better, then it has to be a similar thing. But it has to come from me. I really want to connect. I don’t want to put something out just for the sake of it. I will never be that artist. I’ll never be that person.”