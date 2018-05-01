Khruangbin and chill

× Expand Phoot by Mary Kang From left: Mark Speer, Laura Lee and Donald Johnson

Khruangbin isn’t a band that lends itself to any kind of easy characterization. Over the course of an EP and two full-length albums, bassist Laura Lee, guitarist Mark Speer and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson have distilled their mostly instrumental, low-key jams into a constantly changing catalog of eclectic tracks.

The Houston-born, now L.A.-based psych-funk trio’s non-traditional formula has landed them an appearance on Bonobo’s 2013-released Late Night Tales DJ mix and, more recently, the chance to open 20 dates of Leon Bridges’ upcoming world tour. Their music draws inspiration from styles such as Thai funk, Iranian pop and French Antillean zouk, which isn’t an easy mix to distill into one, easy-to-identify genre.

Lee admits sometimes even the band can’t come up with any snappy, go-to descriptions when put on the spot.

“It’s definitely hard for us,” Lee says. “We got pulled over at the Swiss border recently by this really stern security officer. When we told him we were a band, he asked us what kind of music we made. Mark told him, ‘We make melancholy songs.’ And he was like, ‘Um, that’s not a thing.’”

A handful of cuts on the band’s January-released Con Todo El Mundo LP are melancholy indeed, but Khruangbin works hard to orchestrate a kaleidoscope of sounds—something that comes from the equally varied backgrounds of its three members. Speer and Johnson first met while playing at St. John’s United Methodist (Beyoncé’s church) in downtown Houston. Lee, then a math teacher who had never played music, started joining the pair’s regular after-gig hangs. Once together, the group was bolstered by a shared love of rare grooves from all over the globe—particularly ’60s-era South Asian psych and funk.

Speer encouraged Lee to take up the bass and after they toured together with electronic musician Yppah for a short time, they decided to start a project of their own. Johnson joined shortly thereafter, and it didn’t take long before they were all in Texas hill country recording their debut, 2015’s The Universe Smiles Upon You, in Speer’s family barn.

The trio returned there again last year to make Con Todo El Mundo, tackling an even wider array of sonic influences and inspirations the second time around. “Maria También,” one of the album’s two liveliest tracks, marries Middle Eastern guitar technique with a crunchy breakbeat, while the other, “Evan Finds the Third Room,” pairs a Carribean zouk bounce with short vocal harmonies and some rhythmic chanting.

The only kind of traditional vocal structure found on the album comes by way of the closing track “Friday Morning.” However, Lee’s falsetto is muddled enough that, unless the listener makes an effort to decipher the words, it becomes just another melody. And for the time being, that’s exactly how they want it.

“In the writing process, I think the best thing you can do is just let it happen as it happens,” Lee says. “And most of what happens for us is instrumental. The vocals usually come as flourishes after listening to the music. We don’t sit with a pen and paper, full of ideas that we want to put out into the world. We really want to create a feeling.”

That quest for a distinct and palpable ambiance runs deep. Khruangbin has somehow taken all of the music that inspires them—much of it from thousands of miles away and performed in languages they don’t speak—and successfully synthesized it in their own coherent and unique way.

Regardless of its origin, they’ve taken inspiration from the sounds that have given them the biggest emotional responses. In turn, Khruangbin translates it into music that they hope maintains that emotional connection. And even though the band has made it quite clear that they are always open to any musical style, era or part of the world, Lee insists they are also determined not to overthink things or let them get too convoluted.

“I think for right now, we like the limitations on what we create using just bass, drums, and guitar,” she says. “We play a Yellow Magic Orchestra song in the live show that has electronic elements to it, but we like interpreting it through the instruments we have.”

The trio has tentative plans to unearth some ideas during a few pockets of time between live dates, though the real work will come when their schedule is cleared and can once again head back to the barn.

“There is so much music that Mark’s found,” Lee says. “There are so many pockets of music we haven’t explored. So we really have a lot of places to go.”

Lee knows they won’t get to them all, but she’s more concerned with making sure that no matter what continues to inspire and galvanize the band, it adds up to more than the sum of its parts.

“Hopefully, you get to a point where you define yourself,” she says. “At the end of the day, we just want to sound like Khruangbin.”