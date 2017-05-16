Kikagaku Moyo creates psychedelic visions through sound

× Expand Photo by Jamie Wdziekonski Kikagaku Moyo

Psychedelic music, by nature, is hard to separate from drugs. Psychedelic music rose to prominence in the 1960s as experimentation with LSD created a new, weird influence on rock ‘n’ roll. Then again, the best psychedelic music doesn’t necessarily require illicit substances to create a hallucinatory world of its own. It can take you on a journey simply through the way the human brain processes its strange, disorienting and effects-addled sounds.

Tokyo-based quintet Kikagaku Moyo (whose name means “geometric shapes”) has, over the course of two full-length albums and three EPs, built up a particular brand of psychedelia that’s unpredictable, always evolving and often feels like a refuge from the real world. They’re at times meditative and dreamy, and elsewhere freewheeling and loud. And while it’s become trendy of late for psychedelic bands, particularly in the United States, to adopt the aesthetics of the 1960s, Kikagaku Moyo remain firmly planted in the present day.

That doesn’t mean they’re free from the influence of the genre’s forefathers, however, such as Blue Cheer, Can or early Pink Floyd. In a phone interview from the band’s tour van somewhere in New York state, drummer and vocalist Go Kurosawa says that the band loves the chaos and freedom in classic psych rock.

“We like that kind of sloppiness of ‘60s psychedelic music,” he says. “They just tried to capture expression with a sound. That’s pretty inspiring.”

Kikagaku Moyo’s own music is often controlled, beautifully executed and intricate, but even they aren’t immune from the lure of letting loose with a fiery jam session. The group showcases two contrasting sides on last year’s House in the Tall Grass and the newly released EP Stone Garden, which came out in April via Guruguru Brain. Where the former is atmospheric and densely layered, draped in a serenely gauzy atmosphere, the latter is much looser and urgent, having been born of lengthy sessions of improvisation that were recorded over a few days in Prague. Those sessions were then refined and edited down in the studio into more digestible, manageable highlights that range from the Comets on Fire-like jet-fuel blast of “Backlash,” to the shimmering raga-pop of “Nobakitami” and the billowing cloud of guitar effects on “Trilobites.”

Improvisation is a significant part of Kikagaku Moyo’s identity, but while it’s a technique at the heart of Stone Garden, it’s also one they employ sparingly in the studio. The band—which comprises Kurosawa, guitarists Tomo Katsurada and Daoud Popal, bassist Kotsuguy and sitarist Ryo Kurosawa—doesn’t rely on freeform jams that often when writing songs or crafting albums. But when they’re onstage, it offers them an opportunity to present themselves in a more genuine, unpolished manner.

“I think it’s really important to be free on the stage, to have this state of mind where we can try whatever we want,” he says. “It’s a way to show who we are, and we can’t hide during improvisation. When we make a mistake, the audience hears the mistake. And if we want to go louder, we just get louder, or quieter. It’s showing the total of our emotions at the moment, and that’s created by communicating onstage. It’s a really human aspect, an organic part of performing.”

The band’s commitment to delivering a compelling live show has brought them to stages throughout the globe, from their native Japan to continental Europe and North America. And along the way, they’ve observed some noteworthy differences in how audiences in different parts of the world perceive their music. For instance, while Northern European crowds are a little more laid back, Americans tend to live up to their reputation as being a little unruly.

“American audiences have more energy. I feel like people in the U.S. are really energetic. They know how to have fun,” he says. “Even if you don’t know the band, you’re feeling it. But in Japan, people actually come to listen, so they don’t talk while the bands are playing, even if the band is really bad. People are just quiet and listen really well. So it’s a really calm vibe and you can just enjoy the music. Sometimes in the U.S. there’s someone who’s drunk and really loud, but that doesn’t really happen in Japan, and sometimes we don’t get that energy from the audience and it makes us nervous.”

With both Stone Garden and House in the Tall Grass, Kikagaku Moyo live up to psychedelic rock’s ideal of taking the listener somewhere foreign and strange. Yet they do so in much different ways, as do earlier releases such as Mammatus Clouds, which features two massive tracks that extend beyond 15 minutes each and progress almost like classical compositions. Kikagaku Moyo never allow the audience to get too comfortable with one sound or style, because as Kurosawa explains, the band’s own favorite artists wouldn’t do that either.

“We admire bands or artists—or writers or whatever—when they’re always trying to do something different,” he says. “Even if it’s not what the audience wanted, they do a new thing. I think, as humans, our emotions and our interests change over time. And that’s normal. So music is kind of the same way for us. We’re not trying to do any specific one thing.”

Kikagaku Moyo plays May 23 at Space