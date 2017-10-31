La Santa Cecilia carries on a legacy

× Expand Photo by Humberto Howard From left: Miguel Ramirez, Jose Carlos, Marisol Hernandez and Alex Bendaña

When La Santa Cecilia got their start, half of the Latin roots quartet was busking on L.A.’s historic Olvera Street. The band took the traditional music they grew up with in Mexican and Latino households and fused it with elements from a wide array of Western styles. And though their beginnings were humble, it didn’t take long before their unique hybrid of sounds was in high demand. Today, La Santa Cecilia is signed to a major label (Universal Music Latin Entertainment) and playing sold-out concerts at the Library of Congress.

Throughout their nearly 10-year career, the bilingual and bicultural foursome have successfully reconciled their countless influences—from cumbia and bossa nova to rockabilly and jazz—while never letting their own heritage get lost in the mix.

When the band’s Treinta Días album won the 2014 Grammy for “Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album,” they used their acceptance speech to declare the pride they felt as “children of immigrant parents.” They also dedicated the award to “the more than 11 million undocumented people who live and work really hard in this country.”

La Santa Cecilia’s newly released live album Amar Y Vivir not only continues many of the band’s longstanding traditions, but also does so in a variety of new ways. Mostly consisting of covers, Amar Y Vivir assembles a deeply personal collection of songs that were a part of band members’ lives long before they ever performed together. It’s a calculated tribute to the past that vocalist Marisol Hernández describes as her “dream album,” as well as one she hopes will also affect the future.

“These are the songs that made us musicians,” she says. “They’re the songs we learned from our teachers, the mariachis and norteños, the ones we listened to with our families. These songs are about feeling. Es un sentimiento! They are so important to us, we wanted to make them a part of our recorded history.”

And even though the band had its roots in busking, it still seemed like an odd recommendation when longtime producer Sebastian Krys suggested that the band record the songs on Amar Y Vivir in the streets. Hernández, along with accordionist Jose Carlos, percussionist Miguel Ramirez and bassist Alex Bendaña, wanted to honor classics such as influential Mexican singer Juan Gabriel’s “Amor Eterno” and Chilean folklorist Violeta Parra’s “Volver A Los 17” in the pristine conditions of a modern studio.

Rather than relenting, Krys doubled down on his idea and suggested that they not only record the tributes in organic settings, but that they should do it at select locations throughout Mexico City. Despite the seemingly daunting logistics, the chance to distill the essence of the songs in such a distinct way, as well as their beginnings as musicians, was hard to resist.

“As soon as he said it,” Hernández recalls, “the whole band was like, ‘Vamonos! Let’s do this!’”

Krys assembled the working parts of a portable recording studio that followed the band as they played the iconic songs of their youth at historic locations throughout the city, from Plaza Garibaldi to Kiosco Morisco de Santa María La Ribera. The Grammy-winning producer also teamed up with Mexico City’s Coyote Media House to capture it all on film. By the time everything was said and done, Amar Y Vivir had been transformed from a simple record of heartfelt dedications to a career-defining statement and the band’s first visual album, with video clips to accompany each of its 12 tracks. But for Hernández, the feeling of accomplishment went even further than that.

“I feel like it was the right time to share this,” she says. “I had a baby and she’s going to be two years old. We’ve all started families, and we want our kids to feel proud of their heritage. If we can do that through music, record something like this and live for them? Well, that’s important to us.”

Showcasing the more acoustic and bohemian side of La Santa Cecilia has provided other positives as well. Fans of the band are bringing their parents and children to hear these classic songs performed live again. They’re passionately singing along and, as the band sees it, helping to ensure that the magic gets passed on to yet another generation.

“This album has given us a great connection with people,” says Hernández. “And that’s what we want. We want these songs to keep going. We want younger people to discover this music–el bolero, la ranchera, Jose Alfredo Jiménez. It would be so great if we could get through that way too.”

La Santa Cecilia play November 2 at Balboa Theatre

La Santa Cecilia’s next journey, including their stop in San Diego, is a special, seven-date Día de los Muertos mini tour with Mexrrissey and Mariachi Flor de Toloache. Yet the songs of Amar Y Vivir will continue to be a part of what the band does for a long time to come. And for a band still fresh from the experience of being recorded and archived for posterity in the nation’s capital, their focus remains firmly on the connections they continue to make.

“The [Library of Congress] show was awesome,” says Hernández. “It was not only full of Latinos and people who knew the band, but was also very diverse. And that’s great. It’s been cool to have such diverse audiences at our shows. That’s the beauty of music, no?”