Lenny Kravitz is always on the run

Lenny Kravitz likes to look forward.

On tour and hitting the San Diego Civic Theatre on Friday, Sept. 20, Kravitz will perform hits like “Let Love Rule” and “Mama Said.” But part of his two-and-a-half-hour set will be dedicated to tracks from his 2018 critically acclaimed album Raise Vibration.

“We’ve been enjoying playing as much of the repertoire as we can,” Kravitz said. “I’m also playing a substantial amount of new music, which has been going over really well. It’s encouraging.

“We’ve been playing three or four numbers of Raise Vibration. The shows have been powerful for us and for the audience. It’s been an exercise in community and unity and that’s what it’s really about—playing the songs, being there, playing a show and the connection between all of us.”

Kravitz elevates the union of rock, funk, blues and soul on his 11th full-length album. The rocker felt like he was reborn during the recording process.

“It was beautiful,” he said. “It was exactly what I needed. It was exactly what was given to me. I was given this whole album in a succession of dreams.

“You can always have ideas about what you think you want to do. I play everything and write it. I play lots of different styles. There are a lot of different colors I can use and places I can go. Sometimes it can make a difference to know where I want to go. In the beginning, I was not sure where I wanted to go. After driving the whole thing and putting my head into it, I walked away from the studio, closed the door and a couple weeks later, I was dreaming this music.”

One of those dreams brought the single “It’s Enough,” a powerful take on the tense, decisive rumination on the global state of affairs.

“People are standing up. I’ve had enough of racism. I’ve had enough of war. I’ve had enough of the destruction of the environment and the greed and dishonesty of world leaders,” Kravitz said.

“We’ve got to get back on track toward moving forward through higher understanding.”

Reveling in the soul, rock and funk influences of the ’60s and ’70s, Kravitz is known as a writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist who won Grammy Awards and set the record for the most wins in the Best Male Rock Performance category.

In addition to his 11 studio albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, Kravitz segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Kravitz can also be seen in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.

His creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. has lent its talents to hotel properties, condo projects, private residences and brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon.

Kravitz is modest about his success.

“When you remove your ideas—not that you can’t use your ideas—you remove all that and say, ‘OK, give me what I’m supposed to have, and remove ego and everything from it, it’s a beautiful experience,” he says.

“Things come when they are meant to come. That’s the way it’s always worked, from my first album to now. Things come as they come. It may be different than what you thought would come.”