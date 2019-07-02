Local hardcore scene sees benefits in banding together

× Expand Photos by Oscar Aranda Heat at Teros Gallery

For years, the San Diego music scene has often been fractured, with bands struggling to find an audience as they compete for booking to open for larger touring acts. The result is that the community, as a whole, suffers.

Among a few growing pockets as of late, however, is the local hardcore punk scene, which seems to have found its footing with acts like Heat, Therapy, Crime Desire, All Beat Up, Gritos, Bayonet, Spirited Away and others coming together to build a foundation.

Blaine Factor plays bass in the band Therapy along with his brother, guitarist Sean Slingerland. They’ve watched the city’s punk scene struggle to exist in the national music sphere after spending 10 years in Age of Collapse.

“The San Diego punk scene used to be pretty insular in that there would be bands from different regions like Chula [Vista], Escondido, Vista, East County, et cetera, that would mostly only play with each other,” Slingerland says. “But recently there seems to be a lot more cross over, a lot more cooperation, and San Diego seems more open to have the rest of the national scene come here and to want to be a part of that national community.”

× Expand Therapy

Factor agrees with his brother, saying they wanted to add to this sense of community by starting Fear of Noise, a two-day punk festival held at the Che Café on the UC San Diego campus.

“I think in a city like San Diego that doesn’t have a super strong punk infrastructure to lean on, you really have to invest some serious effort into doing it yourself [DIY],” says Factor, adding that the next Fear of Noise Fest will be held in December. “You can’t really sit around and wait for stuff to happen—you gotta go out there and make it happen. Punk returns what you put in, you know?”

Daiki Kusuhara has bounced around Southern California and the Bay Area for 20 years, helping book shows and working with punk publication Maximum Rocknroll. In 2012, he joined Crime Desire and eventually Heat and Morpheme as well. He says San Diego always had something of a reputation.

“Within the DIY punk network, San Diego has been notorious for not having a great scene for years,” says Kusuhara. “Some of us wanted to change that by joining forces.”

But how can a DIY network function without DIY spaces?

Stephanie Raffe (Karbonite, Gritos) says that before she turned 21, there seemed to be a lot more house shows where young punks could see bands, many of them local.

“I feel like it’s more of a bar scene now so it might be harder for young people to experience a DIY punk show,” says Raffe, before adding that she doesn’t want to discount places like Red Brontosaurus Records and the Teros Gallery space, who often host all-ages shows. Bars such as Tower Bar, Til Two, Whistle Stop and SPACE have all accommodated the emerging scene, albeit for a 21-and-over crowd.

× Expand Che Cafe

The current political climate has also been a great reminder to the scene that acting purely out of self-interest doesn’t benefit the greater good. Chris McQ, singer for Therapy, moved to San Diego three years ago from Canada. She says it’s extremely important to create a scene that is progressive, inclusive and encouraging.

“I want to see people engage with punk music and use it as a cathartic outlet, especially for folks who are marginalized or underserved in ‘regular life’; who deserve to have their voices uplifted and heard.”

“People are dissatisfied with how capitalism and the state have exploited people, furthered the destruction of the environment, harmed and displaced people, and continued the cycle of inequality and violence against marginalized populations,” McQ continues. “I think we are at a point where even the mainstream world is shocked by the spread of hate and violence, and I hope that it translates into some good being done to push back against it.”

Adam Bixel, singer for the local band Heat, says he sees the hardcore scene as having always moved “parallel with society.”

“I feel like there’s always been an aversion to capitalism or bipartisan politics in punk; however, it’s the changes that are now happening from within punk that are more interesting. Women, LGBTQ and POC communities are being heavily represented within punk and hardcore, while the entertainment industry and norm culture struggle to find accurate representation or inclusion. If the punk scene can be a space for marginalized and indigenous communities to be visible, that is important.”

Bixel points out that the punk scene has always been at the forefront of supporting progressive causes. On a local level, they’ve held shows and raised funds for human rights and social justice organizations like Border Angels and Planned Parenthood.

And while an outsider might make face-value judgments about folks in the punk world, Blaine Factor and his brother know that the “the nicest people in the world come from punk and hardcore.”

× Expand Age of Collapse

“It’s a scene that relies entirely on community building,” says Factor. “There’s no heroes or hotshots. There is no corporate money or record producers to run the show. People do this for the love of it. It nullifies egos cause if you act like an asshole, no one wants to book your band.”

“I suppose punk was born of rebellion and then weaponized as a form of protest against the status quo,” Slingerland adds. “I don’t think much has changed in that department. I hope it never does.”