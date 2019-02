× Expand Photo by Paul Husband Mimi Parker, Alan Sparhawk and Steve Garrington

There are bands and artists that I wish I’d discovered when I was young. I feel if I had heard the music of Low when I was still in my teens, I might be a different person today. That’s how good their music is. It changed my life, but when I listen to it, I can’t help but long for it to have changed who I was before I heard it.

However, I did not hear Low until I was well into my 20s. On a whim, I listened to a copy of their 2005 album, The Great Destroyer, at my local record store. I threw the disc in, put the headphones on and hit play. Some kind of skeletal organ blared out a note. Forboding drums begin to pound, as if a parade of invaders were suddenly on the march in my brain. A guitar begins to strum. And then come the voices.

“Oh my my / Little white lies / I swear I’m gonna make it right / This time.”

Even now, it’s hard to encapsulate the magic I heard in that song (“Monkey”). The harmonized voices of married band members Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker were some sort of revelation. I didn’t need to hear anymore. I took the headphones off and immediately bought the record.

What I didn’t realize at the time was that my introduction to the Low sound, as it were, was coming at a very transitional time for the Duluth, Minnesota trio, as well.

“We always stepped off in little different directions and experimented here and there,” says singer/guitarist Alan Sparhawk. “So there’s sort of something there where we feel it’s been coming for a while. This sense of how do we really step forward? How do we make something really new that’s sort of inviting in someone new?”

That’s it. When you hear Low for the first time, you can’t help but feel like you’re discovering something no one else has; like you, and only you, are that “someone new.”

One cannot tell the story of Low without first saying that it’s a love story. Alan Sparhawk met Mimi Parker when they were both 9-years-old. Since then, they’ve rarely been apart and have been making music together for the majority of that time. When they first started playing together as Low in the early ’90s, along with former bassist John Nichols, the group developed a reputation for slow and understated, but nonetheless melodic and expansive songs. It was music for quiet times, but there was a sense of sinister doom underneath it all.

The music is almost always anchored with Parker and Sparhawk singing together or trading off vocals, a dynamic that is emblematic of their relationship as a whole.

“We’ve known each other a long time and married pretty young. Early on, we kind of had things we really wanted to do something together,” says Sparhawk. “I’d say 90-percent of our songs we do, we’ll write separately. She’ll be the first person I’ll share a song with. I’ll go, ‘here’s an idea I had’ and she’ll chime in with harmonies. That’s kind of the dynamic we have… It’s kind of a balance. It’s frustrating sometimes. I’ll come up with an idea and she won’t think it is that great. You kind of sit there kicking yourself a little bit. But, you know, you come around and nine times out of 10, she’s right.”

One thing Parker and Sparhawk have always shared, however, is the desire to keep moving the group forward and in different sonic directions. After five records spread out over eight years, and developing what could be considered a signature sound that culminated with what could be considered the band’s first masterpiece (2001’s Things We Lost in the Fire), they threw fans a curveball the very next year with Trust. Whereas the band had weaved in subtle electronic elements over the years, Trust was the first record where the band really began to take on a more rock-forward sound. If Trust hinted at this direction, 2005’s The Great Destroyer, solidified the fact that Low was moving in a much more boisterous, guitar-heavy direction. To this day, it remains one of the band’s most divisive albums; the one that may have lost them fans, but fully announced that they were never going to remain static.

Since then, Low has released four more albums, each with it’s own unique forms of experimentation. Beginning with 2007’s Drums and Guns and running through 2013’s The Invisible Way, the band somehow managed to seamlessly marry their varying sounds, finding a balance between the early minimalism, the spirited rock sound and the electronic flair around the edges.

But then 2015’s Ones and Sixes signaled yet another change. There was just something different about the record and one that went beyond the fact that they recorded the record with producer BJ Burton in Bon Iver’s rural Wisconsin studio.

“By the time we were finishing that record, we were already thinking about the possibilities for another one and a little more open to experimenting,” says Sparhawk. “It just felt like a moment where you’re ready to leap.”

Last year’s Double Negative was that leap. It’s an explosive and bewildering paradox of a record filled with just as much discordant sonic experimentations (“Quorum,” “The Son, The Sun”) as there is harmonized beauty (“Always Up,” “Disarray”), but combining them in a way that seems effortless and natural. It is, by all accounts, like discovering the band for the first time. A new beginning, albeit 25 years later.

“I’ve been in this band half as long as I’ve been alive. That’s an odd thing to think,” Sparhawk says chuckling. “But yeah, the record is sort of a new thing for us, and sort of a new step forward.”

“As you recognize the little hints of things coming out of the song and writing, it’s similar to holding water in your hand,” Spahawk continues. “Don’t try to grip it, because it will all go away. Keep your hand still. Don’t try to control it, because it exists, it is there, and just let it naturally go through its process.”