Low Volts hears voices from the past

If Tim Lowman gets to talking about his great-grandfather, the listener better settle in and buckle up.

The San Diego-based musician—who records and performs under the name Low Volts—loves to tell the story of J. Warren “Doc” Lowman, who rustled cattle and traveled around the American Midwest singing gospel songs in the early 20th century.

“As a child, I saw him when I was, like, knee high to an armadillo,” Tim says. “I remember going with my folks to family reunions and people would gather around to play music and if you couldn’t play anything, he’d hand you a kazoo or something and just go into song. I remember him being a giant.”

Even with these vivid recollections, Tim doesn’t remember hearing his great-grandfather sing. And while there’s evidence that J. Warren Lowman recorded songs on a handful of phonograph records, Tim has never heard any of them.

Still, Tim feels connected to his great-grandfather, especially in a musical way.

“It’s this weird thing where I’m coming across this wild-ass history of myself almost too late to get the real dirt,” Tim says.

Low Volts’ fuzzed-out blues-rock roar sounds like the work of a three- or four-piece band, so much so that some people are shocked when they show up to a gig and see only Tim Lowman on the stage. Armed with just a guitar and a kick drum, he can conjure up quite a racket, kind of like The Black Keys if they were making music for Satan’s tattoo parlor instead of car commercials. There’s a vintage blues sound, but it still feels timeless.

The band’s name also has roots that run deep into the past, all the way back to “Doc” Lowman, who was apparently framed for murder and sentenced to die by electrocution, according to his book Up from the Depths: The Miracle that Saved Me From the Electric Chair.

The story is very old and a bit fuzzy, but Tim has read the book, and he tells it like this: A guy owed his great-grandfather money, but he couldn’t pay so he gave “Doc” a car. He then used this car to drive around the country and perform. In Texas, he was pulled over, and cops discovered the car was stolen and the owner had been burned alive. Suspecting Lowman was the murderer, they put him on death row until a witness came along at the last minute and provided him with an alibi that allowed him to escape the electric chair.

And that’s where Tim Lowman got the inspiration to name his band Low Volts.

“If he had fried,” he says, “I definitely would not be here, that’s for sure.”

Over the past decade, Low Volts has released three albums and won three San Diego Music Awards. Tim has placed music on soundtracks and TV shows and he has built a loyal following. Yet he looks back on his life and sees nothing but evidence that every time he tried to outrun music, music eventually caught back up to him. It’s easy to speculate that, perhaps, “Doc” was somewhere out there, always nudging his great-grandson back toward the musical path.

“There was no reason for me to get into music. No one around me was musical,” Tim says. “But it kind of just kept getting forced upon me in the very best ways.”

Several months ago, Lowman decided it was time to expand his efforts to find his great-grandfather’s old phonograph records.

“I put a post up [on social media], just to put it out there,” Tim says. “I have lots of friends who collect records, so I just said, ‘When you’re out and about, keep an eye out for these records by J. Warren Lowman.’”

Turns out the help he needed was closer than he thought. Last spring, Lowman’s girlfriend, Dani Bell, searched Lowman’s name on a lark, and on the third page of Google results, she spotted something: A copy of a “Doc” Lowman record with “The Preacher’s Vacation” on one side, and “I’ll Never Let the Devil Win” on the other. Mrs. Lowman (wife Maybelle Scott) is listed as his accompanist on both.

“It was on Etsy. Some guy had it in Pennsylvania,” Tim says.

“This was actually a super lucky find,” Bell adds with a laugh. “I’ve got the magic touch.”

Lowman ordered it, of course, and when the record arrived in San Diego, it was wrapped up tightly in cardboard and bubble wrap. In a “dream state,” Tim says, He removed it from its original brown paper sleeve and took a close look at the record itself.

“It’s pristine. It looks great, like someone played it back in the day and then just stashed it in an attic or whatever,” he said. “The roots of my vocal cords are on this record. It’s incredible. And to just look at it not be able to play it is driving me crazy.”

× Expand Photo by Tim Lowman “I’ll Never Let the Devil Win” by J. Warren Lowman

But Lowman is committed to hearing it in the right way. He researched how to play vintage 78 RPM phonograph records without damaging them. Now, he’s trying to find someone who will document his first listen and his reaction.

Ask him to predict how he thinks that will feel and, just like that, Tim Lowman is at a loss for words.

“I don’t know man,” he says after a long pause. “I’ve built it up so much in my mind. It’s like one of those unlocked mysteries. I guess it’ll be one of those take-it-as-it-comes kind of things. All I know is I’m freaking out.”