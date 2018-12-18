Lumerians return from the void

× Expand Photo by Kristin Cofer

In Call of the Void, the third full-length album from Lumerians, the band doesn’t completely distance themselves from who they were. They continue to channel sounds that precede the post-punk, cadenced melancholia of Joy Division or Bauhaus. They also keep drawing from Krautrock, and are still soaked in the ‘60s psychedelia that was a mark of their previous records.

Still, Call of the Void is a huge step forward for the Bay Area-based quartet. The band’s inspirations have somehow grown thicker, and consequently, so has their sound. There is also a newly acquired rhythmicality, resulting in the beats lingering a little longer. While listening to the eight tracks of the album, minds and ears may start wandering toward Tuxedomoon’s emotional and pulsing cries, slowly steering away from the dryness of German prototypes such as Can and Neu!

The switch in tone may have been inevitable. After all, life has dramatically changed for Jason Miller (keys, synth, guitar, vocals), Tyler Green (guitar, keys, synth), Marc Melzer (bass, vocals) and Chris Musgrave (drums) in the years since their last musical effort.

“Our last album was written in 2014, and that was one of the Transmission records,” says Miller, referring to the last installment of the group’s instrumental Transmissions from Telos albums. “In 2015, we played some festivals. and started working preliminarily on the next record around then. And then…”

Miller takes a long pause before picking up his words again.

“2016 hit, and we got sort of scattered. One of our good friends and a lot of our other friends died in the Ghost Ship Fire [in Oakland] that year, and that was sort of a personal state of disarray. We finished the record after that, and that re-contextualized a lot of stuff we had done, and [it] formed some of the stuff afterward.”

In that four-year stretch, Miller explains, the band decided to propose new songs to unaware crowds at live shows. The result, he says, was a “slightly different approach to record making,” and that, in the end, it took Lumerians longer than they had anticipated to complete the album. In fact, 2016 split Lumerians between what was and what would have been. The friend they lost in the Ghost Ship fire was Barrett Clark, their longtime sound engineer. Two more years went by before Call of the Void saw the light of the day.

“A lot of the songs we had written before that [the fire] happened, but a lot of lyrics we wrote after that happened,” Miller says. “Our friends had been a family. A couple of them we had known since high school. But really, a big part of Lumerians was Barrett Clark, and so we dedicated the record to him. We wanted it to be a monument [to him] in some ways.”

Miller emphasizes how lyrics are not meant to “lay on top” of the music. They are simply another instrument, serving the purpose of completing the sound and never overshadow it.

“When we add vocals to a song, we don’t want that to be something that completely changes the composition,” he says. “Vocals can really ruin a song. Sometimes, you listen to a song, and you’re grooving to it, but then the vocals come on, and you’re like, ‘oh god, that’s terrible.’ So, we’re very peculiar about vocals. We don’t want lyrics to detract from the songs or pull them in a direction we don’t want them to go.”

What’s more, Lumerians have always wished for their music to hit multiple senses, Miller says. The band’s live sets are notorious for playing on visual, as well as auditory stimulation, including the band themselves often dressing up in druid-like costumes.

Still, the addition of vocals to some of the tracks in Call of the Void seem to make more of a difference on the new record than in previous ones. The psychedelic, seven-minute long “Fuck All Y’All” is a slow but necessary introduction to what will come next. By the time incessant drums and gloomy synthesizers set the tone for “Silver Trash,” the track’s muffled vocals radically better the mood of the album.“Watch the sparks flying high/Shining skin in the moonlight/Silver trash and looks of fright/Flying through the trees at night,” Miller sings, echoing the hermeneutical imagery of 1800s French poets Baudelaire and Verlaine.

“Masters Call” depicts the same type of esoteric picture: “Down in the hollows you’ll follow the crick/The sound of the water, you’ll totter and fall/The smell on the vapor of sulfur and breath/Sacred formations take order and shift.”

Lumerians play Dec. 20 at Space

With each composing segment minutely nestled into the other, Miller says Call of the Void is an escape from chaos and a rejection of self-destruction. In a way, it’s the awaited solution to one long riddle.

“Our process [of recording] was slow and interrupted, because that’s who we are. How we go at things,” Miller says. “Every now and then, a song comes out really quick and naturally. You get an idea and you start to build around that. But most of the time, we re-write most of our music from improvisations. We record while playing. We get on something that we like. Then, we’ll listen back to it, decide which parts are intriguing and evocative for us and which parts we don’t really care about. It’s like a curation process.”