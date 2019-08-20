Mal Blum’s self-deprecating bravery

× Expand Photo by Em Dubin Mal Blum

Mal Blum was late to rock ‘n’ roll.

Blum only recently discovered Bruce Springsteen and Pavement, the latter of which seems like a natural influence for an American indie musician born in the late ’80s. But Blum grew up listening to folk and blues played on New York’s WFUV. They tuned in every morning on the way to school with their dad, a Bush supporter who was at near-constant odds with his gay teenager. But for 20 lovely minutes, Monday through Friday, they held an unspoken ceasefire to bond over Keb’ Mo’ and Patty Griffin. The station was a source of comfort and calm in a volatile period of Blum’s life.

Stephen Malkmus came later. And even later, Silver Jews, who Blum heard on tour for the first time just a few years ago. Blum says they immediately found a kindred spirit in frontman David Berman.

“I related to him as a songwriter, a poet and a Jew,” Blum says from a hotel room in Ohio. Both of us are silent for a minute, remembering the beautiful soul who took his life last week despite seeming like he’d conquered his past demons.

“On some level you hope that by the time you’re in your 50s, you’ll be at peace,” Blum says. “But then you realize that healing isn’t linear and you’ll always have ups and downs.”

On the new Pity Boy, Blum explores the cyclical nature of destructive thoughts and habits over 12 tracks that range from gentle, discordant ballads (“Salt Flats” has traces of Pavement and Silver Jews) to infectious pop-punk anthems, each one elevated by Blum’s solid wordplay. From refusing to enter into another dysfunctional relationship to acknowledging the limits of resolve, Blum’s lyrics expose their biggest fears and doubts without wallowing in despair. They describe struggles unique to their experience as a non-binary individual and in way that makes the pain and joy and contradictions relatable to anyone with a sensitive heart and inquisitive mind.

“If the last album [You Look a Lot Like Me] was about mental health in terms of feeling sad and isolated, this album is more about patterns of behavior that repeat in your life and whether they’re serving you or not,” says Blum. “It’s about trying to connect with other people—and hitting up against your own shortcomings.”

For Blum, this means establishing boundaries without pushing people away, and overcoming what they call the “shroud of self-deprecation and deflection” that can distort their perception of their unique talents. An example of this are the guitar parts that Blum would have scrapped if not for bandmate Audrey Zee Whitesides, who correctly spotted them as being central to some of the song on Pity Boy.

Somehow, fortunately, Blum’s insecurities never stopped them from putting themselves out there. Chalk it up to brazen youth or just innate fortitude, but when it comes to forging a career, the artist has always had incredible nerve. In high school, they called up clubs and sent hundreds of cold emails to booking agents for a chance to play beyond the coffee shop circuit. They drove to Maryland at the request of 40 kids on MySpace who wanted them to play in a park. And not once did they think any of it was a fool’s errand.

“You need that false hubris of youth,” Blum says. “The things I did back then I would never do now.”

But that might be the self-deprecation talking. Blum is by all accounts still focused and brave.

They’ve paid their dues, in spite of ignorant and sometimes bigoted promoters and labels that still seem clueless about trans representation.

Blum continually speaks out against imbalances in the music industry even when it seems to be progressing.

“Bandcamp did a cool thing [in 2017]—a day when they donated all proceeds on website to the Transgender Law Center. Then a lot of labels and artists [200] joined and donated as well, which was great,” Blum says. “But I was like, also, take a look at your booking roster and your festival lineup and label roster—take a look at everything you’re doing every day and see if there are trans people in it and, if not, hire some! If you do have trans people, then make sure they are being compensated.”

Blum can’t say for certain that transphobia has held them back from achieving more success, but the signs are hard to ignore.

“There were times when I thought, ‘Well, maybe we just suck. But people are coming to our shows and they’re buying our stuff. So, there’s a disconnect in how we’re reaching the consumers and not reaching the industry,” Blum says. “We tend to think of certain sub-groups like punk and indie-rock as being more progressive, but while bands led by marginalized people are starting to get more coverage, most of the people who run things are still the old guard.”

In one of Pity Boy’s song’s Blum sings, “It’s not my job to make you well,” but it is still going to take people like Blum to help push doors open for other trans artists while also juggling nearly every creative and business aspect of their band. Fortunately, Blum says “it’s a good time for people who are doing stuff for themselves.”

“In the ’90s, musicians made a lot more money but now we have a lot more agency. And the reason to play music is to connect with your audience; to feel seen and to make other people feel seen. That’s my guiding principle.”