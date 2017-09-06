Manchester Orchestra's journey into adulthood

× Expand Photo by Mike Dempsey Manchester Orchestra

Andy Hull, the frontman of Atlanta-based band Manchester Orchestra, is his own worst critic. He’s a self-proclaimed “perfectionist,” though he admits it with some reservation. Yet it’s hard not to agree when hearing about the process of making the band’s new album, A Black Mile to the Surface. The process took a full year, from writing to pre-production and recording, as well as working with a variety of producers to help dial in exactly the sounds that the band wanted but couldn’t quite get to on their own.

It’s a massive-sounding, ambitious and powerful album as a result, but it took a lot of hard work, as Hull explains over a phone call outside of the band’s rehearsal space.

“I just want really to keep working on something until it gets to as close to perfect in my mind,” he says. “It doesn’t mean perfection, just whatever my weird definition of perfect is. So until it’s close to being fulfilled…I’m harsh enough that, until it’s really blowing me away, I can get pretty down on myself while I’m searching for it.”

A Black Mile to the Surface is the biggest album Manchester Orchestra have released to date, representing a major period of growth and evolution. The band’s previous records leaned heavily on crunchy, distorted emo anthems, but this album feels more along the lines of a catchier Sigur Rós or ‘90s-era Radiohead. Opening track “The Maze” is a subtle ballad that slowly grows into an uplifting gospel song, complete with a choir, while “The Moth” puts a dreamier spin on the group’s radio-friendly rock sound. Yet seven-minute closer “The Silence” is a slow-burning, moody epic that encompasses the whole of their sound, with subtly affecting post-rock soundscapes that segue into an explosive, thunderous coda.

This more exploratory, atmospheric approach might have something to do with a project that Hull was involved in immediately beforehand. Before recording A Black Mile to the Surface, he and guitarist Robert McDowell took on a much different type of musical effort: scoring the film Swiss Army Man. As an all-instrumental film score, it sounds nothing like any other music from the band—which also includes drummer Tim Very and bassist Andy Prince. In fact, the songs rely primarily on percussion and wordless vocals.

Hull says the Swiss Army Man project presented him with a unique set of challenges and helped him think about music differently.

“It gave me different paintbrushes to use and a different outlook on music,” he says. “Just widen the scope of where you can take a track in a song, and a lot of the sound design stuff we did for that movie, we really felt it’d be an awesome experiment to mix those things in and have this flowing piece of music.”

It’s not unreasonable to say that A Black Mile to the Surface is the band’s most mature album to date, in part because of its ambitious nature, but also because of its subject matter. Some of the album features fictional narratives with imagery based on the town of Lead, South Dakota, an old mining town that’s now the site of the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, where scientists are studying neutrino science a mile beneath the surface of the earth.

Yet A Black Mile to the Surface is a deeply personal album in parts, as well. The brief, acoustic song “The Sunshine” was written about Hull’s infant daughter. And where that song is sweet and affectionate, “The Silence” seems a bit more bleak: “Little girl you are cursed by my ancestry/There is nothing but darkness and agony.” That self-doubt and internal struggle is, in many ways, a continuation of past records. But now in his thirties, Hull is addressing topics with greater weight and wider reaching consequences.

“Music is my job. But ultimately I feel like I have a unique relationship with it, where when I’m in moments of crisis or self-doubt or whatever it is...the way I express myself and get stuff off my chest is by writing songs,” he says. “It’s what makes me, selfishly, connected to the song the most if I’m able to confront some demons, and maybe I’m not able to say as well when it’s in a conversation or say out loud.”

It’s safe to say that Manchester Orchestra is a very different band now than when they began. In fact, their debut album Nobody Sings Anymore was recorded when Hull was only 18 years old. They’re older now, but they’ve also taken to challenging themselves more with each new recording. Yet while Hull concedes he’s experienced a long process of growth, this newly mature phase of the band, ironically, feels to him like a fresh start.

“Whoever I was at 16 or 17 years old, I think I have the same well intentions I did then,” he adds. “But I’ve had more growth and feeling management, anger management, people management. Musically I feel really encouraged and think that this record was a really great beginning feeling for us. It’s like a start again, which I wasn’t expecting. It’s exciting. I feel like we have more tools to make better records going forward.”