Marissa Nadler's little triggers

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz Marissa Nadler

Music and memories are sometimes inseparable. Certain notes or certain lyrics can transport us back to a specific time in our lives. That sensory connection can be a deeply vivid thing, so powerful one might remember exactly where they were and who they were with while listening to that song. Sometimes, however, that can be a painful experience.

Marissa Nadler illustrates the anguish certain sense-memories can bring about on “I Can’t Listen to Gene Clark Anymore,” a song from her newly released album For My Crimes. The brief, stark indie-folk track finds Nadler addressing a former lover through lines such as, “It’s getting harder to save you from afar.” By the chorus, she finds that pain beginning to seep into the music she loves, but only because it’s something special that she shares with someone else: “I can’t listen to Gene Clark without you anymore.”

Nadler says in an interview that mentioning Clark—the singer/songwriter and former member of The Byrds—is specific to her own real-life experiences, and that hearing his music does bring about vivid memories. She hasn’t stopped listening to his music, however, but it does bring her back to a particular place and time.

“It’s really specific,” she says. “The rest of the sentence is ‘I can’t listen to Gene Clark without you anymore’ so it’s kind of a trick. I really love Gene Clark and The Byrds, and they have a really strong association with specific memories for me. I have other musicians I can’t listen to, because I think most people are triggered by specific songs or a specific musician or a specific place. Memory is so sensory that I don’t need to remember names or details, but I can remember exactly what song is playing.”

For My Crimes released last week via Sacred Bones, is Marissa Nadler at her most stripped-down. The Massachusetts singer/songwriter’s previous album, Strangers, found her shaping her songs into bigger arrangements and material composed for a full band. Crimes, however, is mostly Nadler and her guitar that we’re hearing on each track—as well as occasional backing vocals from fellow singer/songwriters Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Kristin Kontrol. As such, it’s often a gloomy and ghostly listen, the kind of record best played by candlelight during a rainstorm.

The intimacy of the record is certainly matched by the narratives in Nadler’s lyrics. A great deal of For My Crimes deals with grief, separation and heartbreak, as evident in “I Can’t Listen to Gene Clark Anymore” or “Are You Really Gonna Move to the South?” Yet some of the songs came about through personal challenges as a means of shaking off writer’s block. The title track started as a song about an inmate on death row offering a plea before he departs this world. But over time, it transformed into a more universal reflection, its chorus featuring the haunting refrain, “Please don’t remember me for my crimes.”

In fact, much of the album sounds like it could be written from the perspective of different people, though Nadler says that they all connect back to her own life in some way.

“They’re written from personal experience, but I think it’s a good thing if people think they feel they’re more like character sketches,” she says. “I really believe in the power of people to connect with music like that. I was very much writing a personal album—pretty confessional songwriting for me, I guess. I don’t put people’s names in songs, though. It gets pretty tricky when art and life collide. It’s a very hard record for me to talk about because the songs are so personal, and I want to make sure not to cause any fires that I can’t put out.”

The less-is-more approach—with the exception of the louder, heavier “Blue Vapor”—isn’t a first for Nadler. Yet as she’s done many different types of albums over the years, she’s become more confident about what makes a record she’s happy with, and what makes one she’s more likely to keep playing.

“There was a pretty big break for me in between my early records and my current records,” she says. “On July, Strangers and this record... I feel like a different person almost. I can’t make the early stuff disappear—I love some of it, but I learned from my mistakes. As an artist, putting something out into the world, it’s a great risk because you can’t make it disappear. It lives on the internet forever. I think I’ve become a much more natural vocalist and some of that only comes with age. When you’re young, you don’t have a lot of life experience and you emulate the things you listen to.”

Marissa Nadler plays October 14 at The Casbah

Nadler recognizes the darkness in her music and, in some ways, it’s become just like those Gene Clark songs she sings about: When she performs these songs, she’s likely to be reminded of the heartbreak that went into them. But her goal isn’t to bum anyone out—including herself. She wants her shows to be fun for everyone who’s there, regardless of any twinge of sadness that might arise.

“With this record, these songs, I haven’t toured them yet. So I don’t know how it’s going to be playing a song like ‘Are You Really Gonna Move to the South?’ over and over again every night for the next two years,” she says. “In general that’s why, if I put too many specific details like people’s names and stuff, it’s torturous. But I think the live set’s going to be tight. I’ll probably throw in some surprise covers and a rocker or two so it’s not just so dismal. I want to make it fun for myself too.”