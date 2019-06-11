Matthew Logan Vasquez learns to “Light’n Up”

× Expand Photo by Sean Mathis Matthew Logan Vasquez

Generally speaking, Matthew Logan Vasquez is a happy guy with a positive outlook on life.

He spills over with love when talking about his marriage to a Norwegian woman and their 3-year-old son. They live in Oslo, Norway right now, but are moving back to Texas later this year, where Vasquez grew up and owns a home.

He’s 15 years into a fruitful music career that has produced a handful of successful and critically acclaimed projects. There’s Americana supergroups Middle Brother and Glorietta, and he’s released three solo albums over the past four years. Then there’s his San Diego-rooted rock band Delta Spirit, which formed when Vasquez met local musicians Brandon Young and Jon Jameson while busking in the Gaslamp Quarter. As a result, he has a loyal following that provides him “a decent living” when he hits the road. This allows him to be a “fully present super-dad” when he’s home.

“I love it,” he says in a phone interview from Oslo. “I love being like, ‘I have three months at home to do nothing but hang out.’ And I’ll write some songs while the kid is at daycare, and I’ll hang out with my friends, go on dates with my wife and do fun stuff.”

All of these good things in his life stand in sharp contrast to Light’n Up, the solo album Vasquez released in February. Sonically, it’s not a huge departure from his previous work, with rollicking roots-rockers sitting alongside tender folk songs, all threaded with a strong pop sensibility and old-soul charm.

Thematically, though, Light’n Up finds Vasquez in a relatively dark and reflective place. “Character Assassination” seethes over what sounds like a bad breakup. “Ghostwriters” takes a decidedly unromantic look at the life of a working musician. “Trailer Park” is a raucous love letter to a small Texas town. But mainly, Light’n Up finds Vasquez starkly singing about loneliness and exploring topics like wealth, class and financial stability.

There’s a reason for that. In 2017, his father-in-law was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Vasquez and his wife made the decision to move quickly to Norway to soak up whatever quality time they could with him. His wife and son left first, leaving Vasquez back in Texas to take care of logistical needs and also to record an album while he still had easy access to a studio.

For a guy who had grown up a self-described “child of bankruptcy and divorce”—and who had just finished buying and remodeling a home—the timing of the move wasn’t great.

“I was sitting in a bitter place, you know? Feeling sorry for myself,” Vasquez says. “Because I felt in a lot of ways that we’d worked really hard to get to a certain place and now we’re going in a different trajectory… because of a tragedy and loyalty. So I was just dealing with the bitterness of that and trying to lean on better angels to get through it.”

Vasquez spent nearly the entire month of January 2018 alone, recording what would become the bulk of Light’n Up. His worries about his family’s stability led him to a stunner of a song called “Poor Kids,” an autobiographical tale of being forced to grow up too fast by circumstances outside his control. The listener can close their eyes and practically see a teenaged Vasquez trying to navigate some seriously tough stuff for a teenager.

“Too proud to learn their rules /Misfits at a rich-kid school / Not sure what I needed but I found it in the church / I liked the music but I didn’t like the word.”

Looking back, Vasquez can see that his lonely month in Texas provided him a portal into his past, and thus an opportunity to work through some lingering issues.

“In psychology you name your fears and your pain and your anxieties to take the power away. And that’s the power of a sad song is you break past that, or just listening to a sad song you find empathy with another character so you’re not alone,” he says. “For me, [Light’n Up] is like holding a mirror up to myself and just being like, ‘Yup. That’s where I am. And I’m not going to stay here.’ That’s what it was.”

For the record, he didn’t stay there. Even after a dark and chilly winter in Oslo, Vasquez says he’s in a much better place now than he was then. And he can trace that happiness to two human beings.

“I equate security not to being wealthy but just to being stable, and I know my occupation traditionally runs the opposite direction from stability, so I chase it where I can,” Vasquez says. “I definitely faced those fears, but I also came to some cool conclusions that it doesn’t matter where I am on this planet so long as the two most important people in my life remain at the center. Then I’m home.”