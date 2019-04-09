Mdou Moctar is a guitar god for a globalized world

× Expand Photo by Nikki Cells Mdou Moctar

A quick listen to Mdou Moctar’s outstanding new album, Ilana (The Creator), and it’s evident that the West African guitarist draws heavily from the “desert blues” roots of Tuareg guitar bands, such as the legendary Tinariwen from Mali. But Moctar, who was born and raised in neighboring Niger, also takes influence from some other unique sources, such as a certain spandex-clad hair metal pioneer.

“I found Eddie Van Halen on YouTube while I was on tour,” Moctar tells CityBeat in an email interview, a few days into his current U.S. tour in support of the new record. “I really liked his style of playing, and started trying it out during the concerts. I think it works well with our music.”

The Tuareg are a semi-nomadic people who make their home in the Sahara desert, ranging across the countries of Mali, Niger, Algeria and Libya. Bands like Tinariwen first started in the 1980s, as unemployed Tuareg men sought a way to give voice to their frustrations and struggles as the colonial divisions and conflicts of their desert homeland brought an end to an older way of life. Western rockers like Dire Straits and Jimi Hendrix were a big influence on the elder Tinariwen guitarists, but Moctar’s flirtation with Van Halen guitar pyrotechnics, like on the Ilana track “Tarhatazed,” might be a whole new thing.

Moctar, 34, grew up amid the rural expanse and uranium mining towns of north-central Niger. He came into his own as a musician while living in Agadez, an ancient city on the frontier of the Sahara. This dusty outpost has long been a hub for craftsmen, traders and smugglers of all kinds. It’s also been an incubator over the years for artists like Group Inerane and Omara “Bombino” Moctar (no relation to Mdou), who also honed their own take on Tuareg guitar music with distorted amplifiers, epic solos and hard-driving rhythms.

On Ilana, released on the label Sahel Sounds, Moctar builds on this sound as he summons the ecstatic energy of his live show. He recorded the album in Detroit, camping out in the studio for a week with his bandmates—rhythm guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane, drummer Aboubacar Mazawadje and bassist Michael Coltun. They’d just come off the end of a U.S. tour and, throughout the album, they build on their natural onstage chemistry with epic builds, surprising turns and glorious bursts of distortion.

“For this album, we decided to record in a studio, which we’ve never done,” Moctar says. “We had a bigger budget and more time to record. We also spent a lot of time working on the songs during the tour leading up to the album.”

“We don’t really record in Niger. We have small studios, but nothing like where we recorded in Detroit,” he adds.

It’s a much different approach compared to his earlier recordings, but Moctar’s desire to experiment has always been apparent. On his first album, Anar (recorded in 2008 and reissued on Sahel Sounds in 2014), he combined Tuareg melodies and guitar licks with drum machine beats and Auto-Tuned vocals. He was inspired by the Hausa-language pop hits that were coming up to Agadez from northern Nigeria, some of which were inspired by Bollywood songs.

“I heard a lot of this music in Agadez and I’m a very curious person. I wanted to see what it would do to Tuareg music, if we combined it with this sound. It was an experiment for me,” Moctar says. “Maybe it’s something we could try again. I want to try to put some electronic drums in my music. Who knows!”

It was these songs that first put him on the map for a global audience. In the early 2010s, Sahel Sounds founder Christopher Kirkley was traveling around the region when he first heard “Tahoultine,” a mellow acoustic tune with a spaced-out, FruityLoops twist. Kirkley was so amazed that he tracked Moctar down and started working with him. He released the song “Tahoultine” on the 2011 compilation Music from Saharan Cellphones, and later tapped the guitarist to star in a version of Prince’s star-making 1984 musical drama Purple Rain.

Their version of the film—dubbed Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai, or Rain the Color of Blue with a Little Red in It—offered a whimsical mix of docu-fiction, rock star myth-making and cross-cultural meta-commentary. Set in Agadez, it depicts Moctar as an aspiring star in elaborate velvet scarves, riding around town on a purple motorbike as he struggles to gain the approval of his pious father, win the heart of a love interest and best a musical arch-rival. The film became a hit among critics when it came out in 2015, and Moctar has been building on the attention he received from it ever since.

“It was because of Akounak that I got to go on my first European tour and visit New York for the first time,” he says.

Still, even as he busts out Van Halen-style guitar solos on Ilana, Moctar sounds rooted in Agadez. Singing in the language of Tamasheq, he sounds alternately wistful and heartbroken as he sings of the desert and of the struggles the Tuareg people go through today in a region scarred by drought, armed conflict and the exploitation of natural resources by multinational corporations. “Our benefits of the desert are only dust,” Moctar cries over a furious guitar riff and pummelling drums on the album’s title track.

“The song is a prayer to our creator for help for the women and children who are suffering in the desert,” he says.

As sad as they are, tracks like these feel necessary. It’s a reminder that no matter how far Moctar has come, the deserts of the Tuareg people will always be his home.