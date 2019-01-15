Miki Vale has got games

× Expand Photo by Christine Landor Miki Vale

Saying that local hip hop artist Miki Vale stumbled upon playwriting wouldn’t be completely accurate. Her first encounter with the medium cannot be pinned to a calendar. Rather, her move into playwriting can be split into a series of serendipitous, happy and not-so-happy accidents. It belongs on a timeline of events that, built upon each other, brought her to where she is today.

For example, in 2016 she accepted a position to be the sound designer and DJ for the annual Globe for All program at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. Vale didn’t expect to fall in love with theater. Above all, she didn’t know theater had so much love to give back.

“I have seen a lot of theater as a fan,” Vale says. “But I didn’t grow up reading plays or even considering writing plays.”

Yet, like many other musicians, Vale had certainly experimented with non-musical writing in her life.

“For me, writing is this kind of a second nature,” she says. “It comes easy to me. It comes pretty quickly. I started out by writing poetry and short stories.”

It was poetry that led her to hip hop, she explains, and hip hop eventually became her unique way of telling stories. At some point, around 2014, she even experimented with words that took the form of a play. She tried writing a play again in 2017, but it wasn’t until last year that a future in playwriting started to materialize right before her eyes. In the summer of 2018, she attended the Community Voices workshop at the Old Globe for the third time. This time, she says, she was more determined than ever to complete what she had left unfinished the year before. She finally succeeded.

“I started it [the play] in the summer of 2017 because I was in the Old Globe advanced workshop program,” Vale says of her new, second play, The Ex Games. “I started it then, but because of life happening, I didn’t finish it during the first workshop. I was invited for another workshop in the summer of 2018, and I finished it then. Once I sat down and focused on it, it didn’t take long [to finish] at all, but it took a while to focus on it.”

During that period of literary silence, Vale says she had some healing to do. She had recently gotten out of a relationship, and the wound in her heart was still quite fresh. The first, incomplete version of the play—the one she began to write in 2017—served the purpose of getting her on the track to recovery. The second version cemented the belief that she had, once and for all, overcome that lingering heartache.

“I had had a whole year to get over that breakup situation,” Vale says. “When I first started [the play], I was hurt, and I needed an outlet to let it out, but I wasn’t really hurt a year later. I guess you can say I wrote it last summer because I changed it completely when I re-started it.”

Once she was well enough to get back to her newly discovered craft, Vale knew she had to switch the mood of her work, and The Ex Games turned into a comedy.

“I was no longer in the same mental space,” Vale says. “So, it was difficult for me to get back in that space until I decided to make it something light-hearted, and basically a comedy, so that made it easier to write since I was no longer in that same mental, emotional state.”

Her own breakup was the main inspiration for the plot of The Ex Games, which will be part of the Old Globe’s Powers New Voices Festival beginning on Jan. 18. Just as Vale did in real life, the play’s main characters attend a therapy session to survive their respective breakups. In this way, they represent the several steps of Vale’s own path toward recovery and embody the varying emotions that flooded the playwright along the way. Like Vale, the characters come out of their personal nightmares stronger and empowered.

“The three women who are in the counseling group… each one of them has a different personality type that reflects what I was going through,” Vale says. “One of them feels a lot of guilt, that’s what her main thing is in the group. Another is angry, and then there’s one who’s regretful.”

While exploring their own emotions, the three women manage to incorporate songs into the mix. Every now and then, they even drop a musical reference, a testament to the fact that Vale hasn’t forgotten her musical background, nor does she intend to. If anything, she wants to narrow the gap between music and playwriting.

“They all kinda go together. It’s all writing, wording and telling stories,” she says. “I have a lot of different ideas, and I want to experiment with different things and include music more.”

“This is a 10-minute play, which is common in theater,” Vale adds. “[But] I want to do more and have full productions in the near future.”

The trick is continuing to give herself room to grow. That is, to pursue self-enrichment while leaving nothing behind—not the good, nor the bad.

“I don’t close doors,” Vale says. “I try to keep everything connected.”