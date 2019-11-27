Mirror Image

× Expand Photo courtesy The Maine The Maine’s musicians are avid baseball fans, and that played a role in the act’s formation.

Arizona rockers The Maine have long been known for their live shows, festivals and relentlessly catchy songs.

But this fall, they are breaking out of their comfort zones for “The Mirror Tour.”

“If people have been to any of our concerts, this one will be unlike the other ones we’ve done or will probably do,” says Pat Kirch, The Maine’s drummer.

The shows—including Friday, November 29, at The Observatory North Park—will feature new visuals, audio components and fan experiences.

The Maine posts info about each show on Facebook pages with meetups for fans—and the band—at local bars. Bassist Garrett Nickelsen says the meetups serve as alternatives for fans who don’t want to risk their health or well-being in long lines waiting for doors to open at clubs.

Nickelsen says fans won’t have to fret about losing their spot in line, as wristbands disseminated at the meetups will hold their place in line.

Keep in mind: The shows on this tour have a “gold” theme. The tour’s website recommends fans wear mustard-colored clothing and bring fake yellow flowers to the venues.

Kirch describes “The Mirror Tour” has a more “cohesive show” with top-notch production.

The audio-visual elements tie into the entire set, a result of the musicians spending hours researching those effects. New equipment will provide a 360-degree sound experience to the crowd. Kirch enjoys the DIY approach to the show.

“We have a specific way that we want things done,” Kirch says. “We can hire somebody else to do it, but it’s going to take probably longer to explain it and go back and forth to get it right than to just do it ourselves.”

To continue that DIY vibe, The Maine is building its own merchandise display and is “super involved” in photo booths for the tour, Nickelsen says.

The Maine—which also includes singer/rhythm guitarist John O’Callaghan, guitarist Jared Monaco and lead guitarist Kennedy Brock—is proud of its home state. O’Callaghan is a big baseball fan, and that was a catalyst in starting the band.

When Nickelsen met O’Callaghan in San Diego, the bassist referred to his future singer as “the baseball guy.”

“This is John? The baseball guy?” Nickelsen says.

The band formed in 2007 and took off from there. Their seventh studio album, “You Are OK,” debuted in March.

On “The Mirror Tour,” fans can expect songs from each era of The Maine.

“This time I really feel like every era gets its due in the set,” Kirch says. “There’s at least a song from every album.”

The Maine w/WhoHurtYou and Twin XL

Friday, November 29

The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park

$25

observatorysd.com