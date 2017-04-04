Mount Eerie takes a humble and direct stance

× Expand Photo by Allyson Foster Phil Elverum and his daughter

Phil Elverum is worried about the future. He’s certainly concerned about the current state of the world, but he’s also worried about what lies ahead for his daughter. The planet seems to be in a state of chaos right now and Elverum is the sole caretaker of a two-year-old whose generation will inherit the problems that every generation before it has piled up. It’s that thought which consumes him on “Crow,” the final track on Mount Eerie’s new album, A Crow Looked at Me, and which was also included in an ACLU benefit compilation following the November presidential election.

“Sweet kid, what is this world we’re giving you,” Elverum sings on the track, “Smoldering and fascist, with no mother.”

Elverum can’t help but think about his daughter’s future: It’s the one thing on which he bases most of his decisions.

“That’s what is behind all of these songs and all of everything I do,” he says from his Anacortes, Washington home. “That’s why I’m releasing this record and talking to you and trying to sell copies of it, honestly, to be crass about it. I’m artistically proud of the record, but I’m also concerned for my daughter’s future, both in a financial provider sense and also just in a more existential geopolitical sense. Having a kid changes all of that for sure.”

Elverum isn’t the same artist he was a year ago. In July of 2016, his wife Geneviève Castrée died after a brief but intense battle with stage-four pancreatic cancer. Two months later, he entered his home studio to record A Crow Looked at Me, a new album’s worth of songs about grief and loss, and the difficult new reality facing his family. It’s simultaneously beautiful and hard to listen to at times, its plain-spoken lyrics unflinching in their honesty about Castrée’s death and the aftermath.

A Crow is also entirely autobiographical, opening with a song titled “Real Death” that finds Elverum literally being delivered a cruel reminder of his wife’s death: “A week after you died a package with your name on it came/Inside was a gift for our daughter you had ordered in secret/And collapsed, there on the front steps I wailed...you were thinking ahead to a future you must have known deep down would not include you.”

The record is considerably different than Elverum’s past albums as Mount Eerie or with his previous band The Microphones. It’s free of metaphor or large-scale symbolism or concept-driven narratives. Elverum now says he feels bewildered by those songs.

“When Geneviève died, there was a shift in me... or when she was diagnosed and when the carpet was pulled out from underneath us,” he says. “I looked back on my previous work and my previous values and techniques and felt like I couldn’t identify with it anymore. Tackling these big questions and making these big conceptual statements… I felt like I had been overconfident in presuming that I could know anything or make any of these big statements. I felt like the only possible way for music to make any sense to me is to not make any assumptions. All I could talk about is my immediate experience. I feel like I’ve been beaten back down by the universe into this humble and direct stance.”

A Crow Looked at Me is also somewhat different in sound than Elverum’s past records, free of effects and distortion, instead focusing mostly on the sound of his acoustic guitar and vocals with occasional piano, bass and light percussion. It’s as much stylistic choice as necessity, he says, considering his responsibilities as a father are his first priority.

“I just don’t have the freedom to make big albums and spend a lot of time in the studio,” he says. “I had to record this record in very small windows of time when my daughter was being taken care of by someone else, or asleep. So one time through playing the bass part would have to be enough. Almost no thought was put into production or atmosphere. It was just about getting these ideas out as quickly and economically as possible.”

There’s no getting around the fact that A Crow Looked at Me is a sad and deeply personal album. But for how much the album is about traumatic loss, it also harbors intricate details that speak to something more mysterious and profound. The title of the album, as depicted on “Crow,” came from a moment that took place last November when Elverum and his daughter were walking in the woods. In that moment of quiet and tranquility, a crow actually did look at him. It’s an encounter that stuck with Elverum.

“Everything on the album actually happened to me,” he says. “It’s kind of... me sort of wrestling with significance and meaning and supernatural omens, just general spirituality at all on one hand. And on the other hand, real death and the finality of we’re just meat and then we die and we don’t exist. The crow thing kind of became this little character, I guess, of some sort of magic that still exists in the world. Something that is not purely mechanical and cold and dead. Most of the time I’m saying on the album, ‘death is real and you’re gone.’ But there are these little moments where a crow looked at me. Like, wait... what’s this little glimmer of magic that I still feel?

“There’s still beauty and love in the world,” he adds. “An open door into an unknown future.”