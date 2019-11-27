Multidimensional Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy Plain White T’s Plain White T’s are hoping to record a new album next year, as well as host a “Storytellers” type of tour.

Tom Higgenson is freezing. The Plain White T’s singer stepped out of a St. Louis concert hall to talk on the phone, and it’s evident in his voice that there’s a chill in the air there.

“I can barely walk outside without getting frostbite,” he says, half joking.

Plain White T’s is looking forward to coming to the warmer weather of San Diego, when it hits House of Blues with The Mowgli’s and New Politics on “The 3-Dimensional Tour” on Saturday, November 30.

“We just started last night in Chicago, which is our hometown,” Higgenson says. “The show was at The Metro, which is one of our favorite spots ever to play. It was the perfect kickoff to the tour.

“Everybody seemed to be lovin’ it. I can always tell it’s a good show depending on how many people are posting videos on Instagram.”

When Plain White T’s plays House of Blues, fans can expect to hear songs from its latest album, “Parallel Universe,” as well as the hits like “Hey There Delilah,” “Rhythm of Love” and “1, 2, 3, 4.” But the band did something innovative in planning this jaunt. The musicians visited their band’s Spotify page to see what songs fans are into. They took the top 12 songs and made that the foundation of their set list.

“We threw in a couple new songs to hype up the new album and that’s about it,” he says. “The Spotify favorites weren’t too far off of what we thought. The biggest surprise song was a song off our first album called ‘A Lonely September.’

“I knew it was one of our bigger songs on that album, but the fact that it’s still on the top 10 on Spotify, none of us knew that. We thought we better start playing that one.”

The move to use the Spotify list just shows technology’s hand in the industry.

“Back in the day, we had to play what we thought people wanted,” he says. “Now I have all the data to know what people are looking to.”

The Mowgli’s, New Politics and Plain White T’s

7 p.m. Saturday, November 30

House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown

Tickets start at $30

livenation.com