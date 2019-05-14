Negative Gemini shoots for the stars

× Expand Photo by George Clanton Lindsey French

With its cover-girl cheerleaders giving off serious Laura Palmer vibes, the video for Negative Gemini’s “You Weren’t There Anymore” draws obvious comparisons to both the comedic cheerleading movie Bring It On as well as to all things David Lynch. Viewers might also get a whiff of Nirvana’s video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” which similarly features uncanny pom-poms and lyrics that seem indifferent.

“You didn’t care at all,” sings Negative Gemini’s Lindsey French in a cascading, drawn-out sigh, sounding as if she’s the one who cared the least.

Oh well. Whatever. Nevermind.

I could stop there. But talk to French for more than 10 minutes and one quickly learns she’s hardly apathetic. In fact, the solo artist has the drive and determination of a valedictorian who’s just getting started.

“I’m never satisfied,” she says from her home in Los Angeles. “I always want more, more, more.”

French chases ambition like a pop-star powerhouse who’s not focused on perfection. Her dreamy electronic music carries notes of shoegaze and whisper pop, as if 10CC and My Bloody Valentine got drunk and jammed, and then put out a single on Soundcloud without attribution. It’s a hazy B-movie that doesn’t end well. In other words, a beautiful, Lynchian car wreck.

Chalk it up to a musical upbringing that celebrated trial and error. Some critics claim French benefited from easy access to digital tools and online streaming, implying she owes her trajectory to millennial privilege. But that’s a lazy hot take.

I honestly don’t know how old French is and I really don’t care. I know she honed her chops like an artist who came of age pre-Internet, recording early song attempts over a Little Mermaid cassette tape and putting on shows for stuffed animals. She also played the flute and guitar, joined a rap group in high school and taught herself Garageband and LogicPro—the first of many self-guided lessons in audio engineering.

“When I first started recording music I had lots of ideas creatively but I didn’t know anything about mixing and working with EQs,” she says. “I’m still learning a lot technically.”

It’s that willingness to grow through failing that carried her through New York City where she and her boyfriend, musician George Clanton, scraped by like every starving artist ever, couch surfing across Brooklyn and staying in skin-crawling apartments. The sheer volume of talent packed in that city served as a proper wake-up call and French responded by upping her craft, particularly her onstage style.

“It is harder to translate electronic music into a live performance,” French says. “I never wanted to be this static thing behind a computer or feel like I was doing karaoke. So right away, I performed with a sampler.”

Today, she uses a Roland SP-404 to keep things fresh and spontaneous at each show. The sampler helps her capture the same energy that ignites her home studio recordings.

“I’m not writing things ahead of time and laying them down. I’m trying out different beats and melodies and synthesizers,” she says. “I start with a good drum beat and develop the whole track, then wait to sing on it. Usually I improvise with whatever words pop into my head.”

Still, French is conscious of what she ends up saying. She thinks a lot about what message her lyrics might be sending, and who might be listening. She’s particularly careful to avoid violent language and visuals.

“I do see it as a little bit of an obligation as someone with any kind of platform to speak out for what I believe in.”

French also uses her relative power to set up inclusive shows that feature multiple genres, and tends to play professional venues that honor her values.

“I get treated very respectfully now, but I did not used to—especially in the beginning,” she says. “I was constantly getting mansplained and talked down to in live settings by anyone around. That just wouldn’t fly anymore.”

Currently on tour in support of the second vinyl pressing of her 2018 EP, Bad Baby, French continues to record and promote new material, including the underwater pop jam, “Negative Hair Color.” She’s also developing songs slated to appear on 100% Electronica, the record label she and Clanton established in 2015.

“He had just finished an album and was thinking about who might want it, then decided, ‘Well, I’ll just put it out myself,’” she says. Since then, 100% Electronica has amassed a nice following and French and Clanton have added 10 artists, including Negative Gemini. “It’s certainly a lot to handle. We produce the vinyl records, fulfill all of the orders ourselves, do press for the albums, and help them tour. It’s a lot. But it’s rewarding.”

For French, it certainly beats her previous gig.

“I worked in the restaurant industry up until two years ago, making music during the day and serving at night. That’s all I did,” she says.

Finally, the music grind started to pay off and after quitting the server job during a family emergency, she never went back. Now she can fully support herself off of creative labor and will likely never let up. It seems at least a fraction of her insatiable ambition comes from too many thankless and relatable evenings in the service industry.

“My hatred of waiting tables propels me.”