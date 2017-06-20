Nick Waterhouse holds the line on ‘Never Twice’

× Expand Photo by Erin Rambo

Nick Waterhouse resists. These days, that can mean a lot of things—particularly when it comes to politics. But for the 31-year-old singer, songwriter, musician and producer, it means refusing to budge on any part of his very specific creative vision.

“Music is taken for entertainment instead of art now,” Waterhouse says in a phone interview. “The Internet has turned it into content along with the notion that it’s a consumable good versus an experiential thing. But this isn’t a brand. This is my entire inner life laid bare. And I’m going to follow where it takes me.”

This is nothing new. He’s been following it since fronting his first band out of Edison High School in Huntington Beach when he was only 16. Part of the same scene that produced Ty Segall and Burger Records, a four-piece called The Intelligista was Waterhouse’s first attempt at distilling the pure analog sound of his favorite mid-century R&B, rock and pop acts.

His obsession with pristine production only intensified after relocating to San Francisco and working as both a DJ and record store clerk. He returned to Orange County as a 23-year-old solo performer in 2010, and recorded his debut single, “Some Place,” entirely in analog on hand-pressed vinyl, later signing with Hanni El Khatib’s Innovative Leisure Records the next year.

Continuing on his path, Waterhouse meticulously refined the spirit of bygone eras on all three of his full-length albums: 2012’s Time’s All Gone, 2014’s Holly and 2016’s Never Twice. But when listeners combine the extravagance of large-scale production with the reality of today’s music industry, it doesn’t always add up.

“The business is really unforgiving for people whose vision involves a lot of manpower,” he says. “Now, more than ever, is a scary and uncertain time for musicians. It’s sort of like we’re functioning in a Mad Max landscape where everyone’s fighting it out for scraps.”

Because the singer/guitarist doesn’t yet have big industry money behind him, he’s chosen to get creative instead of duking it out or compromising. That means producing for other artists like one-time label-mates the Allah-Las. It means doing the writing for Never Twice with old Intelligista bandmate and Louisiana resident Tony Polizzi mainly through iMessage.

It also means that despite the personnel portion of his record sleeves reading like a football team roster, a leaner, meaner version of the band hits the road. And perhaps in the greatest tell of all, it means that even though Time’s All Gone features photos of Waterhouse’s first area appearance at the Soda Bar, his upcoming performance at the Belly Up will be the first time he’s returned to San Diego’s small market since those pictures were taken in 2011.

It also means that he calls on friends for help, as he did with Texas-based soul-man Leon Bridges on the Never Twice single, “Katchi.”

“That song is really just an expression of us both in confrontational jubilation,” says Waterhouse. “We wrote a song that has a nonsense word in it, along with a long, doo-wop head and a sax solo. It felt good!”

Of course it did. Not only is “Katchi” a burner, the bandleader always relishes going against the grain to follow his vision. And for those who might call bullshit on his lofty aesthetic because he licenses his music to be used in TV and video games, Waterhouse has no problem calling bullshit right back.

“There’s not a lot of glamour in the things that I’m really interested in,” he says. “So it’s funny to me when someone thinks I’m commercially motivated because I have a song in an ad. I managed to con a corporation into putting a mono recording with saxophone on a national ad campaign. They don’t understand. That’s like anarchism to me.”

And Waterhouse will continue to fight the good fight as long as he can make records completely on his own terms. That seems likely to continue for a little while. The bespectacled crooner is finishing a record with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste and also is working on a forthcoming series of 45s set for December release. And after he wraps up his 2017 touring, the fall is reserved for writing and recording a new album. The only remaining question is where.

“This two-year cycle I’m on infuriates me,” says Waterhouse. “Both of the last records should have been one-year cycles. And if the Distillery, where I made my first record, hadn’t shut down, I’d have five albums out by now. Maybe six. But every record so far has been this weird, conceptual struggle of finding a place, assembling a band and then nothing but logistics, logistics, logistics.”

Regardless of where it ends up getting recorded, the next record undoubtedly will be another dose of equal parts style and substance, all of it with very little regard for anything other than how Waterhouse sees it in his own head.

“For better or worse,” he says, “I don’t always think people appreciate me resisting the way I do. I’m like a protective den mother making sure my cubs don’t get harmed while they’re still young and vulnerable.”