Cheat Codes has worked with Little Mix, Kim Petras, Kaskade and Sofia Reyes. (Photo courtesy Cheat Codes)

Matthew Russell, Kevin Ford and Trevor Dahl—collectively known as Cheat Codes—all dropped out of college to, well, “cheat life.”

“I was actually in college and then I dropped out because I wanted to do music,” Russell says. “I never really had a Plan B. And same with Trevor; he dropped out of high school. And Kevin dropped out of college.”

Now known as the EDM collective Cheat Codes, they will perform on Halloween at Parq Restaurant & Nightclub. Russell promises a diverse set rooted in a variety of genres.

“We’re very high energy and like to play all kinds of music,” Russell says. “There will be live vocals and then we’re mixing it up with different hip-hop, trap and dubstep. So, it’s for anybody who just wants to have a good time and got crazy for Halloween. They’re going to enjoy themselves.”

As a youngster in St. Louis, Russell found himself influenced by music as a fourth grader.

“I was just really into music class,” Russell says. “I got into middle school band and was playing saxophone and then I wanted to be in a rock band. I was in a punk rock band.

“I was really into Fall Out Boy, Green Day and a lot of indie rock stuff, too. “I was pretty much listening to everything, and I was studying in a way.”

After he dropped out of college, Russell moved to Los Angeles, where he met Dahl, his future roommate. At the time, Russell was experimenting with sounds beyond his usual punk rock preferences. Ford approached him with a question.

“Kevin was rapping, and he was looking for beats to rap over, and he thought my beats were pretty cool,” Russell says. “So, we started working together and ended up switching the sound and doing more electronic stuff.”

The trio formed Cheat Codes in late 2014, but not with the purpose of being DJs.

“We didn’t really know about the DJ culture,” Russell says. “We were just making music that we liked and once Cheat Codes had a couple songs that were really gaining traction, we started getting gigs and we were like, ‘Oh, we need to learn how to DJ,’ so the DJ side came after the songwriting and the production was already developed.”

Now, the trio is ready to greet San Diego. Russell says they enjoy San Diego’s vibe.

“It’s always fun for us to play in San Diego because it’s a quick drive and it’s such a beautiful city and weather,” Russell says. “We’re going to bring some friends down and I’m dressing up in a costume, so it should be fun.”

Of course, costumes will be involved. Russell is dressing as Imhotep from “The Mummy.” He dressed up as a character from “Top Gun” last year.

The name “Cheat Codes” was inspired from a story Ford told Russell some years ago. When Ford was roughly 9, his older brothers were in a band who opened for Duran Duran in the early 2000s.

Intrigued by his older brothers’ success, Ford asked them how they had managed such a feat. They told Ford that they had, “found the cheat code to life.” That story stuck with Russell.

Cheat Codes is working on a single that should be released in December. The trio is working on its debut album, which will showcase its musical range.

“We’ve done a couple of EPs and we’ve done mainly singles, so we’re approaching this as a body of work and trying to really nail down a cohesive sound,” Russell says. “At the end of the day, people get bored really quickly and you’ve got to reinvent yourself. It’s a lot of experimentation.”

Russell is hoping fans take away one thing from his shows and music.

“Anything they can come up with can manifest into reality,” Russell says. “And that’s the cheat code.”

Cheat Codes, 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, Parq Restaurant & Nightclub, 615 Broadway, Gaslamp Quarter, $15-$20, 619-727-6789, parqsd.com