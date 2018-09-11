Nothing and the hopeful sad parts

× Expand Photo by Ben Rayner Clockwise from top left: Brandon Setta, Aaron Heard, Kyle Kimball and Domenic Palermo

When Nothing began the process of recording their third album, Dance On the Blacktop, they took themselves out of their element. The New York City-based band (founded in Philadelphia) temporarily relocated to Dreamland Studios in Woodstock, New York, a converted church surrounded by woods. During the process, the band stayed in a nearby cabin that, as the folklore goes, is haunted.

The mere idea of ghosts provided plenty of good fodder for pranks between band members—jumping out from behind trees late at night and the like—but singer/guitarist Domenic Palermo says that he had more practical concerns than spirits coming out of the woodwork.

“It was definitely a little nerve-wracking being in the woods for me. I’m a city boy, so I don’t get down to the woods very often,” he says. “I’m more worried about bugs, snakes, bears, whatever they have. I’m not very worried about ghosts. That’s probably at the bottom of the list. But there’s a quite a lot of stories about the haunted things that happen up there.”

If Palermo doesn’t worry himself about visitations from the beyond, it’s because he’s had much more intense real-life experiences. He spent 19 months in prison in the early ‘00s on an aggravated assault charge, and in 2015 he was attacked by a group of muggers who beat him so badly that it fractured his skull. In the aftermath of the incident, he began to show symptoms of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), the same condition that affects many professional athletes.

“My bag is filled with pharmaceuticals,” he says of his ongoing treatments. “I’ll give anything a try once, but a lot of it ends up going in the trash.”

Still, for everything Palermo’s faced, Nothing has been an outlet for him to turn that darkness into something more beautiful. They are a shoegaze band that employs heavy doses of effects through dreamy, yet often extremely loud songs. They fit in somewhere between the weightless dirges of Slowdive and the alt-rock crunch of Smashing Pumpkins. On Dance On the Blacktop, Palermo, guitarist Brandon Setta, bassist Aaron Heard (also vocalist of hardcore band Jesus Piece) and drummer Kyle Kimball create alternately graceful and grungy songs that span from the catchy, hard rocking “Zero Day” to the ethereal “Plastic Headache” and the Britpop-leaning “Hail On Palace Pier.”

By and large, Dance On the Blacktop is a melancholy record, but it’s something that the band balances out with moments of hope and beauty. It’s their way of counteracting the harshness underlying the songs’ themes.

“It’s always been the band’s philosophy. We kind of pull from all the dirty parts of the world, the ugly things, and try to derive some beauty from them,” Palermo says. “We’re just getting better at making it our thing. It’s cool to see that coming to life. Brandon constantly references it when we’re writing: ‘the hopeful sad part’ a lot of our songs have, this hopeful major to minor chord thing. It makes you feel for a second that this whole thing could have a hopeful ending, and then we just like to rip it out.”

Most of the lyrics on Dance On the Blacktop are pulled directly from Palermo’s own experiences, and in some cases that translates into a more creative interpretation. In the past, he says he’s written songs featuring characters based on people he knew growing up in Philadelphia, and “Hail On Palace Pier” is a continuation of that trend. The song pulls from his childhood, with imagery such as “vapor angels climb from sewer holes” and “singing songs and marching off to war.” It’s a rare moment of innocence on an album that more frequently shines a light on heavier themes.

“Through the course of Nothing’s history, there’s been several songs I’ve written about friends I’ve grown up with. My youth in Philadelphia, I still pull from that for inspiration all the time,” Palermo says. “There was quite the cast of characters, some with us still, some have passed. But on this record, on ‘Hail On Palace Pier,’ I always noticed these similarities between the group of friends I had in Philadelphia and the character cast in Brighton Rock, the Graham Greene novel. When I wrote that song I realized it would be perfect for that, because the music had such a Manchester, Stone Roses vibe to it. It made perfect sense to me to write it about some of these kids and these wars we would have when we were kids, running through these neighborhoods.”

In October, Nothing will be playing a benefit in Philadelphia for the Pennsylvania Prison Society (PPS), a prisoner and former prisoner advocacy group, and an organization that deals with situations Palermo knows all too well. The band has also raised money for organizations such as AIDS Law Project and New Alternatives, an LGBTQ homeless youth charity. So while Nothing’s ethos is based heavily on turning negative ideas into something prettier or more positive, they make a point of funneling those efforts into things outside the band as well.

Nothing plays Sept 22. at Soda Bar

“Criminal reform in Philadelphia is something I’ve always kept an eye on,” Palermo says. “I have a lot of family and friends that have been victims of the justice system. It’s always something I wanted to get myself into when the time was right. The PPS, they oversee prison conditions, visitations for people on hospice, organize taxi rides for people who have family members away in jail that they can’t get to, they do a lot of work like that. It’s such an important part of rehabilitation. If you’re not treating a person like a human, it’s hard to expect them to change anything they’re doing when they come home.

“We try to use the band to inform people but also raise money,” he adds. “There’s so many people talking these days. Talk, talk, talk, and there’s not much doing of anything. I try to do less talking and a lot more doing.”