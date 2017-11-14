Odonis Odonis throw a party at ground zero

× Expand Photo by Cam Tomsett Odonis Odonis

It’s hard to discuss the music of Odonis Odonis without using the word “dystopian.” The Toronto-based group’s aesthetic is dark and ominous, characterized by heavy synthesizers and mechanized beats. Their music is futuristic, but it’s not a future that sounds terribly welcoming. It’s one of malfunctioning machines and a polluted atmosphere. It’s club music for replicants.

It wasn’t always this way, however. Odonis Odonis, early on in their career, played music that leaned more heavily toward garage and noise rock sounds. They used guitars more prominently and didn’t sound nearly as menacing. With last year’s Post Plague, however, the band embraced synthesizers and programmed beats, and essentially cast aside the idea of being a straightforward indie rock band. Instead, they took inspiration from proto-industrial bands like Suicide and synth-pop groups like Depeche Mode. For all intents and purposes, they were an entirely different band.

The band’s new album, No Pop, is even more abrasive than its predecessor, but vocalist Dean Tzenos says that this darkness was always part of their sound, even if it wasn’t quite as explicit or deliberate as it is now.

“I feel like we’re inherently kind of a dark band,” he says. “It definitely feels like what came out of us was one of our darker albums, even if it isn’t completely lyrically. But it does have a bit of a hopeless vibe to it.”

No Pop, released in October via felte, is Odonis Odonis’ most harrowing listen. The first phrase that Tzenos sings on No Pop is “we need to talk,” and though the meaning is ambiguous, it comes across as deeply unsettling. On “Eraser,” meanwhile, a buzzing bassline escalates slowly, like the sound of a car gradually accelerating. And the delay effects that Tzenos layers on his voice on “Fluke” makes him sound downright terrifying. While these songs sound streamlined and impeccably produced, everything feels just a little bit off.

While the album itself isn’t intended to be a political statement, Tzenos admits that some of the “hopeless vibe” that he refers to is informed by being exposed to a constant stream of horrific news in 2017.

“Based on the current climate of the world right now, if you read everything that’s going around the internet, it kind of feels like a sinking ship. You can’t escape it anymore if you’re on any kind of social media,” he says. “You’re being bombarded by brutal news on a daily basis. You just wonder if everything’s always been this bad, or if the world’s just under a microscope. So I wouldn’t say it was overly conscious, but it’s kind of unavoidable.”

The title of the album, No Pop, references a manifesto written by Toronto-based blogger Lonely Vagabond in 2014. The general idea behind it was that there are two kinds of music: Commercial and non-commercial, and that the best way to create music that’s interesting or innovative is to approach it without the intent of being made as a product. That doesn’t mean it can’t be accessible or even popular, just that any potential commercial success plays no role in influencing the creation of it.

That idea resonated with Odonis Odonis, who admittedly aren’t a band whose music would be mistaken for mainstream pop anyhow. Yet the group was inspired by the kind of freedom that a “no pop” approach would allow them.

“In general it seems a lot of musicians these days are focused on trying to make it or become some kind of pop sensation,” he says. “Like they think if they do X-Y-Z that they’re going to blow up. But a lot of the music I grew up liking or bands I was influenced by, they didn’t run that way. The ‘90s...fostered an independent music scene that was about making music not with the idea of it being a product. Now [the music industry is] in kind of a hopeless situation, but at least we can create freely within that. So we just kind of thought ‘we don’t care about that stuff, let’s just create.’”

Odonis Odonis plays Nov. 29 at Soda Bar

As eerie as No Pop can sound at times, and as much as the band embraced a non-commercial ideal, it’s also the most dancefloor-friendly album they’ve released to date. It’s music that not only feels physical in its chest-thumping beats, but seems to be made to get its audience moving in some way or another. This vibe, in a way, is exactly what Odonis Odonis set out to do. Tzenos says that while they were working on songs in their studio space, their number-one objective was to make music that provoked some kind of physical reaction. Whether that reaction is goosebumps or dancing like it’s the end of the world, is entirely up to the listener. If the band felt as if a song didn’t do that, they simply moved on.

“The one thing we wanted was that you could feel the music,” he says. “If the music didn’t move you in some way in the room, then the idea was tossed out. It kind of worked in a different function than when we were working before. In this case it was ‘do you feel those tingles on the back of your neck?’ I’m sure you’ve seen a show before and you were just blown away by a band and you were just really moved in the room, and it was like ‘how the hell do they do that?’ We just wanted to create more music based around that. That’s a really hard thing to do.”