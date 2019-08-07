Orville Peck defies country music gatekeepers

× Expand Photo by Carlos Santolala Orville Peck

The false narrative of country music is falling apart.

For decades, major labels and corporate radio told us that country was a singular thing—and that this thing wasn’t for city people who loved “cool,” groundbreaking artists. As a kid growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, I thought artists like Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire made albums for my cousins in Georgia, who could better relate to down-home lyrics and twang. The only country for me was was sometimes referred to by critics as “alt-country.” Uncle Tupelo’s Jeff Tweedy looked a lot like Eddie Vedder when his group played Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 1994, and that kind of made it easier to slip in a lap-steel guitar.

But now? Things are changing. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” just broke the record for longest running No. 1 song on the Billboard Top 100, blowing minds and defying stereotypes of what it means to be mainstream, black, country and gay.

Then there’s Orville Peck. Also gay. Also country. Completely different in vibe and sound. A tall drink of water with a leather fringe mask, cowboy hat and tattoos, he gracefully straddles western tropes and gothic drama—his beautiful baritone landing somewhere between Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Peter Murphy. He’s yet another welcome elixir for a misunderstood genre that’s coming out in a big way.

“I think country is finally having, not its resurgence, but almost emergence as a vibrant, diverse genre that isn’t just a straight, white man singing about his truck. It has such a huge legacy that is so much more than that,” says Peck, who is currently based in Toronto. “The bigwigs in wherever-they-may-be have really controlled ideas of who is supposed to make it and who is supposed to listen to it… and it’s really worked. It’s created a huge stigma even among people who are quite knowledgeable about music. But I think that’s finally changing.”

Peck has always been drawn to country for “the performance, the storytelling, the flamboyance, the drama,” he says. “The idea of closed people and archetypes of manly men singing about their sorrows—those things are very cool and interesting.”

Aesthetically, Peck sees it as a straight line to punk—the music he cut his teeth on as a young drummer.

“People think of punk as not caring and very nonchalant, but there’s a lot of effort that goes into what are essentially costumes and stage names,” he says, adding that country legend Porter Wagoner was very punk in his own way. “He has a song that is literally just about what you would do if Jesus Christ came and knocked on your door as a visitor at your house, but he sang these kinds of songs wearing rhinestone-bedazzled pink suits with crazy images on them. I mean, that juxtaposition is so appealing.”

That same juxtapostion can also be very freeing. While punk gave Peck a great aggression outlet, he didn’t open up until he went country. It forced him to get personal after years of covering up his feelings.

“I’m not too different from Merle Haggard or Johnny Cash—these men who are painstakingly trying to squeeze out their emotions,” he says. “Punk was the doorway that gave me the confidence many years later to essentially feel very naked.”

Peck doesn’t hold back on Pony, a collection of late-night desert songs that brings figures from his rearview into sharp focus: a boxer, a queen of the radio, men who call him pretty—people who left indelible marks on the self-proclaimed drifter.

“From the way that we said goodbye / I knew I’d never see you again,” he cries to a lover on “Winds Change,” as if he’s just about to ride off into the sunset.

Another standout, “Hope to Die” reaches a dramatic crescendo at the 3:28 mark that conjures Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” a fiery torch song written by Dolly Parton as a farewell to her manager Porter Wagoner. “Turn to Hate” starts a bit like The Church’s “Under the Milky Way,” with soft guitar giving way to haunting vocals that drip all over a melody that expands and intensifies without losing its cool. Peck’s song also has more drawl and a literal yee-haw.

While plenty of Pony’s tracks summon traditional country signifiers—lap steel, slide guitar, two-step rhythms, train beat drums, jaunty whistling and even a bit of banjo—Peck intentionally wrapped the album in ’80s goth and new-wave production reminiscent of Joy Division and… Reba McEntire?

“Maybe people would have a hard time connecting those two bands but I challenge people to go listen to early Reba tracks,” Peck says. “I mean, the production is kind of dark and synthy. It’s not far off!”

Ah yes, Reba. Maybe it’s time to revisit my old biases and listen with fresh ears. After all, plenty of people got turned on to Peck without dismissing him as either “too country” or “not country enough.” Pony hooked them in and his live shows are proof of his broad appeal.

“There’s something pretty special about being in a room where the front row is a drag queen next to a punk rocker next to a regular Joe couple next to an 80-year-old man in a Hank Williams shirt,” he says. “And they are all singing along to a song by a gay, masked cowboy singing about hustlers in the desert. It surprises me every day the reach it seems to have to people from every literal walk of life. I think it’s an exciting time in music, especially in country music.”