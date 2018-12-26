Our best albums of 2018

Cat Power - Wanderer

The wanderings of which Cat Power (Chan Marshall) speaks on this record are mental and metaphorical rather than literal. They represent the notion of moving forward, whether by leaving a lover behind or by getting over a sense of make-believe. It’s with the purity of this genuineness that Cat Power reaches new heights. A piano, a guitar and her whispered voice are all she needs to express how much self-awareness she finally has inside.

Devotchka - This Night Falls Forever

The Denver band’s first album since 2011, This Night Falls Forever is a hymn to the simplicity of nostalgia, and that blissful and bittersweet pain one experiences while reminiscing about the intangible wilderness of youth. The record is crowded with places and people, loves and regrets, all of which have been lost along the way, and yet somehow persist. If bringing back time is not possible, then memories are. And a handful of orchestral strings may be the best way to defeat time’s corrosive effect.

—Ombretta Di Dio

YOB - Our Raw Heart

It’s one of the great mysteries of the universe how three guys from Oregon can somehow create a sonic onslaught like that of the world’s surface being split wide open. Doom metal trio Yob go ever slightly more colossal on their eighth album, Our Raw Heart, with songs born of real-life trauma. In the end, they express a rare vulnerability in spite of the sheer heaviness of the album’s seven tracks. It’s the kind of metal album that’s affecting on a deeper, subsonic level.

Sons of Kemet - Your Queen Is A Reptile

The hype surrounding London’s jazz scene seemed to boil over in 2018, and Sons of Kemet had a lot to do with that. The quartet, led by saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, crafted a tense, funky album of Afrobeat and Caribbean-inspired protest jazz that both slaps and claps back at post-Brexit England’s Tories. For as much talk as their was about punk being better after 2016’s political chaos, nobody ever seemed to predict that jazz would be on fire.

—Jeff Terich

Low - Double Negative

I might get in trouble among those who worship at the altar of Things We Lost in the Fire, but Minnesota vets Low just seem to get better with age. Where most bands their age (they’ve been around since 1993) are returning to replicate the sounds that made them famous in the first place, Low seem only interested in testing the limits of their moody, dreamy indie rock. Double Negative, the band’s 12th album, is filled with bizarre, ambient and sometimes disorienting soundscapes anchored only by Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s somnolent voices. For a band that’s been so consistently prolific over the years, it would be highly declarative to say this is their best album ever. But I’m tempted.

serpentwithfeet - soil

I got my heart broken this year. I was lied to and gaslit. Josiah Wise (aka serpentwithfeet) then brought me the most beautiful, baroque-pop statement of what it means to be obsessed with our own grief. Black, queer and raised in the church choir, Wise manages to embody and transcend all of these things while speaking to the longing natures of anyone who has felt like the sadness was all they had left. “I’m annoyed with clothes today/I’d rather swaddle myself in sorrow today/I don’t want to be small, small sad/I want to be big, big sad/I want to make a pageant of my grief,” Wise bellows on “mourning song,” before adding, “I’m sure my friends are tired of me talking about you/But it’s a gift to miss you.” That it is.

—Seth Combs

boygenius - EP

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus’ boygenius project is the only thing that’s ever truly deserved the title of “supergroup.” The six-song EP they put out this year is a testament to how transcendent collaborative art can be when it’s unhindered by literal and figurative dick-swinging. Each member brings her own brand of sadness—complementing rather than competing. It’s difficult not to get shivers at some point during the 20 minutes of this album.

Jeff Rosenstock - POST-

POST- came out way back in January, which seems like a lifetime ago. But it still feels like a pivotal, even prescient, punk rock soundtrack to the turbulent year we had. Not since Titus Andronicus has a band or musician been so keenly aware of the world around them. This is felt hard on POST-’s seven-minute opener “USA.” Simultaneously nervous, assured, funny, scared and apathetic, Rosenstock’s opus is a buzzing album of complexities, but it’s also fun as hell.

—Ryan Bradford

Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy

I must confess: I did not expect Cardi B to follow up her 2017 mega-hit single, “Bodak Yellow” with an album full of killer songs that are vibrantly produced, richly written and rightfully defiant. But the charismatic Bronx rapper’s much-anticipated debut delivers banger after banger as Cardi details her rise from stripping to pay the bills (“I was covered in dollars…” she spits in the bracing opener, “Get Up 10”) to global superstar (“...now I’m drippin’ in jewels.”). The lesson? You underestimate her at your own peril.

Drowse - Cold Air

In the past, Kyle Bates used his main musical vehicle Drowse to explore things that happened to him in the past: a severe breakdown, experiences with prescription drugs, memories that come and go. But on Cold Air, the Portland-based artist tackles his ongoing mental health struggles directly, threading reflections on fear, dreams and death through warped drones, lo-fi pop, staticky shoegaze, overcast noise and snippets of an interview with Bates’ mother. The end result is beautiful and refreshingly honest, if not a bit unsettling.

—Ben Salmon

Daughters - You Won’t Get What You Want

Politics and current events aside, one could be forgiven for thinking they actually live in hell simply after listening to Daughters’ You Won’t Get What You Want. The Rhode Island band’s first release in eight years is a dark, discordant and dirge-laden siren’s wail that rewards pain and endurance with hidden, dissonant melodies. An allegory for the times? Maybe, especially if one believes that healing can be found in releasing.

Kasey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Country songbird Kacey Musgraves’ latest release, Golden Hour, is truly the last thing I’d ever expect myself to like. I didn’t grow up listening to country music and am a cranky bitch from New York. But what hooked me is Musgraves’ universal appeal, which lies in her quietly astute observations dressed up as mundane, everyday happenings. Add to this her fuzzy, ethereal melodies and the catchiest of hooks and I’ve become a fan for life.

—Jackie Bryant