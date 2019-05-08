O/X should be heard, seen and felt

× Expand Photos by Carlitos Galvan Christopher Oxendine

Like many synthwave conjurers, Christopher Oxendine gets his best ideas while in the comfort of his own home.

“A lot of times I’ll start with just a drum beat. It’ll be a simple loop, and I’ll have that playing for an hour while I’m trying to write a bass line to match it,” says the 31-year-old musician behind local electronic project O/X. “For me it’s just a lot of experimenting. I’ll loop this stuff, and if I can listen to something for 30 minutes and clean the house, then I know I’m onto something.”

It’s an intuitive approach that has worked wonders as Oxendine has taken the plunge into the world of synthesizers and sequencers. Since starting his goth-leaning O/X project a year ago, the soft-spoken, golden-haired solo artist has explored the tension between man and machine. His songs are built entirely with robot instruments, and his hooks and melodies are locked to sequencing grids. At live shows, he performs in front of giant screens that flicker with glitchy patterns and saturated colors. He’ll occasionally step away from his bank of electronics, letting the patterns take over as he dances and interacts with the audience.

Even at its most mechanized, though, there’s a very human sensitivity at the heart of O/X’s work.

“I can get kinda nervous setting up, because you’re right there. There’s no stage. You’re not away from people—everyone’s just standing around,” Oxendine says of his shows at the Whistle Stop, the locals-only haunt in South Park where he often performs. “But once I’ve played and people get moving and into it, I really like the feel of having people super close, like even hovered over [the] gear. I try to walk around more and engage the crowd, and that’s fun—being right there with a crowd of people.”

× <a href="http://ox-music.bandcamp.com/album/new-life-ep">New Life EP by O/X</a>

On O/X’s debut New Life EP—released last October on DREAM Recordings—he sweeps listeners away on a wave of synth arpeggios and hypnotic beats. In a style reminiscent of classic synth composers like Vangelis and John Carpenter (as well as more recent goth acts like Cold Cave and Boy Harsher), Oxendine’s eerie, post-industrial soundscapes balance against pulsing chase sequences and heavenly climaxes. A vintage TR-707 drum machine provides the rhythmic backbone, while murmured vocals recorded on a Radio Shack microphone add a touch of DIY magic.

“When the moment is ripe, Chris just goes for it and lives with the results. I love that about him,” says local producer and musician Richard Hunter-Rivera, who helped produce the EP.

Raised in the College Area and Rancho San Diego, Oxendine has always been a self-taught musician. He got his start on guitar in high school and later picked up the drums. He learned to create potent atmospheres as a member of the dream-pop combo Other Bodies (which also featured Taejon Romanik of Wild Wild Wets) before getting his hands on some affordable synths to start writing music as O/X.

This current approach is something new for Oxendine. It’s the first time he’s performed solo, and it also marks a new level of maturity for him and his collaborators: As he was working on the New Life EP, Hunter-Rivera and Tommy Garcia, who mixed the album, both had their first kids, as did another friend living in L.A.

“People might say this style is dark or coldwave or whatever, but I liked that it had kind of a positive sound to it. It was my first ever project on my own, so it was a new form of writing music that I’d never done before,” Oxendine says.

In recent months, he’s kept a relatively low profile, mostly playing at DIY venues and the Whistle Stop, where DREAM founder Mario Orduno books shows. But O/X has been gaining momentum. He opened for long-running Detroit electronic duo ADULT. at Soda Bar last October, and he’ll be doing his biggest show yet at the Casbah at Orduno’s upcoming DREAM ’19 fest. He’s hoping to release a 7-inch later this year and also book a mini tour.

Standing alone with his machines, Oxendine acknowledges the extra pressure he’s under when he plays live. He wants to put on a good show and to create a sense of liveliness and spontaneity. That is, he doesn’t want to be locked to his instruments, boring his audience to death by keeping his head down and focusing too much on twisting knobs and playing keys.

He’s found the right balance by playing synth and drum parts live, while also adding in pre-recorded loops. Through this marriage of man and machine, he can bring up the volume and aim for a greater human connection all around.

“I just kind of realized, even if I’m not playing everything live, I would still rather have it sound full and big. That’s kind of where I’m at now—it’s a mixture of both,” he says. “Also I wanted to move around more. Lately I made a goal to be like, ‘I’m gonna step back from my little rig, and get in front and have it be really loud and move around.’ I just kind of hop around and use the space, get amped up a little bit. It took me a while to feel comfortable to do that.

“Obviously it’s all on me, you know?” he adds. “There’s nobody else there to help you out. So yeah, I get pretty stressed out still… But it’s fun. I like it. When it’s all said and done, I’m glad that I got through it.”