Parker Meridien kick the ceiling up

× Expand Photo by Kelly Hubbard From left: Jack King, John Rieder and Nathan Hubbard

The members of Parker Meridien aren’t always on the same page. That’s probably true of most bands, but disagreement and debate is central to the local hip-hop band’s creative process. In fact, halfway through an interview on a Friday morning at Krakatoa in Golden Hill, drummer Nathan Hubbard and emcee Jack King get sidelined in a debate over Prince’s Sign ‘O’ the Times. Hubbard argues it could be trimmed down to a single LP; King says the length and ambition of the double-album is what makes it work.

When Hubbard, King and bassist John Rieder are in the process of writing a song, there’s a similar back-and-forth that happens. Sometimes Hubbard will make a demo that the other two are skeptical of, and sometimes King will suggest that more elements need to be stripped away and pared down before a song is ready. But that to and fro, that open dialogue about what works and what needs to be jettisoned, is ultimately what makes their songs what they are.

More often than not, however, those debates start with someone else’s music.

“Arguing about other records translates into it,” King says. “Arguing about which Public Enemy record is better and why. So when we start recording it’s like, ‘Well, let’s have this be tighter like Fear of a Black Planet.’ Those discussions bleed into it.”

The end result of the debates, challenges and disagreements between the members of Parker Meridien ultimately end up as taut, concise and hard-hitting hip-hop tracks, the likes of which can be heard on their debut album, Fists Like Gotti. A half-hour set of live-band boom bap and buttery wordplay, Fists is a strong showcase of the types of funk-back flows that Parker Meridien are capable of. And it’s intended to go hard.

“It’s not soft production,” says King. “It slaps. It punches.”

× <a href="http://thepm.bandcamp.com/album/fists-like-gotti">Fists Like Gotti by the Parker Meridien</a>

The record flows almost more like a live set than an album per se, and that’s ultimately what the group is aiming for. In fact, it’s kind of an unofficial rule of the band: Nothing is worthy of being committed to being recorded until it’s been performed live.

“We made this decision that we wouldn’t record anything we hadn’t played a few times,” says Hubbard. “We would test it out live. We’d play some stuff in the rehearsal space, and realize stuff needed to be shorter or needed work. So we’d base it all on those live gigs and how audiences sort of respond to it. There were certain things where I want to go on long, and find out if we pare it down a bit it works better.”

“It’s almost like Motown, where they write the record, play it for a year and then record it,” King adds. “So it’s airtight and has the live feel in the recording.”

Parker Meridien have only been a band since 2016, forming shortly after King joined Hubbard onstage at Seven Grand to do some impromptu freestyling. But the members of the group have been fixtures of the San Diego music community for a long time. King, who also performs as Parker Edison, has been making music with fellow emcee 10-19 The Numberman since 2006. Rieder also makes more of a ruckus as part of the noisy punk duo Secret Fun Club. And Hubbard’s resume is seemingly always growing, his long list of projects having included Translation Has Failed, The Montalban Quintet and previously drumming in Rafter Roberts’ band.

Because of their combined experience, the members of Parker Meridien have some pretty seasoned chops when it comes to performing and songwriting. But that experience has also given them the perspective to become better collaborators with one another. Sure, they might argue over Public Enemy records or question whether or not each song needs more editing done, but those kinds of debates are all part of the camaraderie of the group. Rather than revolving around one central songwriter or bandleader, Parker Meridien is, as King puts it, “hella democratic,” and though they take their music seriously, there’s no clashing of egos.

“I think we’ve done all the phases already,” King says. “We’ve done the thing where we’re like, ‘I’m the leader, and I’ve got a hot song that we’re going to do.’ Or maybe we’ve done the thing where it’s like, ‘I’m just going to let them try their idea.’ So now it’s the thing where we’re all doing what we kind of want to do.”

“A collaborative band is pretty hard,” Hubbard says. “That’s why I’m a bandleader [in other bands]. Not just musically, it’s everything. ‘Did you book that tour? No? OK.’ It’s way easier if I’m the boss. And clearly I write a lot of music, so that works for them. I’ve been missing this, where there is collaboration and it’s not just me.”

Parker Meridien plays June 7 at Winstons

As veteran artists with quite a few years clocked onstage and in the studio, the members of Parker Meridien have already individually put a lot of compelling music out. But simply by the nature of what they’re doing—a more raw, fluid and funky sound with live instruments in a style of music that traditionally employs samples or programmed beats—they’re constantly challenging themselves. And they continue to set their goals for the group higher and higher.

“The creation process is so open, and we’re trying to make more visually appealing performances,” King says. “Hopefully you’re getting really solid rap tracks verbally that have genuinely symphonic arrangements. I hope that we are kicking the ceiling up a few more feet.”