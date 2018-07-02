Petal opens up on second album, to magical results

× Expand Katie Krulock

The first verse of the final song on Petal’s excellent new album Magic Gone finds Kiley Lotz singing nearly in a whisper against a simple, arpeggiated piano chord.

“The stardust in you is so evident/I wish I could kiss every speck of it/Remnants of the beginning, now that we are at the end/You’re skeptical of sentiment.”

Lotz is only 27 years old, but she started writing that verse more than a decade ago.

“In church, I was just sitting around. I was like 16,” she says in a telephone interview from a tour van hurtling across the flatness of Iowa. “I wrote that first line down on a piece of paper and I just kept it. I liked the line. I didn’t really know what I was going to do with it, but I liked it.”

A few years later, the Scranton, Pennsylvania native added a few more lines and finished the verse. And when it came time to develop songs for Magic Gone, she turned that verse into “Stardust,” a dynamic album closer that explores the complicated tangle of loving someone, no longer loving someone, trying to make it work and ultimately moving on with your head held high.

“I don’t think the song is supposed to feel like an answer, necessarily,” Lotz says. “I think it’s more about just trying to make peace with the past and being open to a future that maybe looks different, but at least you’ve learned something that can carry you forward [through] the what-ifs and maybes.”

In that way, “Stardust” is a microcosm of Magic Gone as a whole. The album is a massive step forward from Petal’s 2015 debut Shame, not so much sonically—though Lotz’s Broadway-quality voice and sweet ‘n’ sour guitar crunch both sound stronger than ever—but lyrically and thematically. The songs on Magic Gone reflect her journey toward self-discovery and self-acceptance over the past few years, tackling weighty subjects such as responsibility, mental health, sexual identity and forgiveness in between pop-punk riffs and soaring vocal melodies.

Those subjects are not just weighty, but also universal, and Lotz—who is in the middle of a month-long U.S. tour—is seeing the effects of that universality in the crowds at her shows.

“I had a couple in their 60s. I’ve had young queer kids. I’ve had 9-to-5ers. It's just all a mixed bag of people, which I think is really awesome,” she says. She has also noticed a surge in the number of people approaching her after shows to share stories and talk about how Magic Gone has helped them.

“That’s all I can really hope for and I feel grateful that they feel like they can come to a show and have some sort of catharsis,” Lotz says.

Catharsis starts with the open acknowledgement of deeply held feelings, and Magic Gone certainly delivers on that front. Album opener “Better Than You” examines the battle between being on stage for a living and struggling with self-worth as buzzy guitars churn in the background. The plantive track “Comfort” gets its power in the contrast between Lotz’s agile vocals and the simmering sense of anxiety that courses through the song. “Tightrope” rumbles like classic indie rock and boasts a nifty little key change that will go down as one of 2018’s best musical micro-moments. And the beautiful, relaxed “Shine” references Lotz’s recent coming out as bisexual. (“Like fog that’s grazing mountaintops, you barely even touched my arms,” she sings. “I knew I wasn’t your girl, and I knew you weren’t my girl.”)

Over and over and over again, Lotz faces down her life’s unavoidable truths on Magic Gone, and she delivers them in a way that feels not only raw and honest, but totally approachable as well. Welcoming, even. There is comfort in hearing about someone’s journey: the steep uphills, the terrifying cliffs, the pain, the recovery and everything in between.

“Stuff happens the way that it does, and unfortunately you can’t go back and suture old wounds that have already healed over,” Lotz says. “That’s the difference between me on [Shame] and now. I think I’ve started to at least try to come to terms with my life and hopefully I can keep doing it. Some days it feels really shitty, but I’m fucking trying, man.”

With Magic Gone now officially out in the world and reaching new (and old) ears, Lotz has shifted from trying on her own to trying in front of an ever-expanding group of people.

Those are her people. And she likes what she sees.

“They’re starting to kind of look like a cross-section from all walks of life, and I think that’s really special,” she says. “That’s what I hope the shows look like: a big group of open and loving and accepting people.”

Petal plays the Ché Café on Sunday, July 8.