Phoebe Bridgers sings her life on ‘Stranger in the Alps’

Phoebe Bridgers is only 23 years old, but according to her math she’s been playing music for half of her life. Her Bandcamp bio says that she wrote her first song at 11, which is around the time she first started learning to play guitar. She released her first EP, Killer, at just 20 years old. And after a dozen years of honing her skills as a musician, she’s grown into a performer whose music is haunting and soulful well beyond her years.

And as much as it might seem like Bridgers was born with the gift of chill-inducing songwriting talents, it actually took a relatively long time to get to this point. She spent much of her teenage years playing open mic nights, developing her voice and forming the skeletons of her earliest songs. The first few tries, however, didn’t go so well.

“The first time I played a show and felt like I was playing my own songs was when I was 14 or 15,” Bridgers says from her home in Los Angeles. “I totally had to get used to it. I played a Bob Dylan cover at an open mic night and there was this lyric about having a dry throat and, literally, my voice cracked, and I couldn’t continue to play the song. Then I dropped my pick at one show and it just stopped me playing completely. There were just all these things that shouldn’t get in the way of playing a show.”

Stranger in the Alps, Phoebe Bridgers’ debut album, is an emotionally draining work of a far more mature artist than the teenager who first found her feet at open mics. Most of the album consists of stark ballads that balance deeply moving narratives with light touches of humor. On one end of the spectrum is a song like “Funeral,” in which Bridgers tries to gain perspective on her own sadness while being reminded that “someone’s kid is dead.” The song “Smoke Signals,” however, juxtaposes memories of an ex with imagery of recently departed musicians, such as David Bowie and Lemmy from Motorhead. Yet there are some silly Easter eggs to be found as well; the title, for instance, is a reference to a TV-friendly edit of a particularly profane scene in The Big Lebowski.

There’s an old cliché about how artists have their entire life to make their first album, and indeed some of the songs on Stranger in the Alps date pretty far back in Bridgers’ own life. She says she wrote “Chelsea” when she was 15, for instance. Yet the way some of the songs ended up on Stranger in the Alps are considerably different than the way she originally envisioned them. Standout track “Motion Sickness” is one of only a few full-blown rock songs on the album, with live drums and some dirty, distorted guitar. It stands out against a batch of otherwise slow, spacious songs, and listeners can thank some heated debates between Bridgers and her producer for how it ended up.

“I was sifting through voice memos the other day and was like ‘holy shit! That’s what the song sounded like before I recorded it?’” she says. “I think a lot of it had to do with the producer, Tony Berg. He’s very opinionated... and there were a lot of days when we left the studio fighting, but we came back in reaching some common ground. At first, it was very emo-sounding on a baritone guitar in an open tuning. Tony would be like ‘Phoebe! Every fucking song on the album does that!’ And I’d say, ‘that’s what I like!’ Eventually, I was listening in my car and was like, ‘hey I kinda like this.’ So, once the album was done I thought, ‘shit, I should have recorded more songs like that!’”

While Bridgers is still in the relatively early stages of a career as a performer, she’s already crossed paths with some notable names in the industry. She found an enthusiastic fan early on in Ryan Adams, who released one of her early singles on his label, Pax-Am, and even went so far as to compare her to Bob Dylan. Likewise, Conor Oberst lent his vocals to her song, “Would You Rather.” And while she’s still getting used to the idea of meeting her musical heroes, she’s also enthusiastic about many of her peers, from Mitski and Jay Som to previous tourmate Julien Baker. Bridgers sees these young singer/songwriters as part of a “a bigger thing” happening in indie music right now.

“It’s extremely intimidating, but all those people are all very sweet and supportive, so I think it’s all pretty rad,” she says. “At the same time I’m surrounded by people who haven’t been making music for as long and are all very exciting. When I toured with Julien Baker, I didn’t miss a show. I literally watched her every single night. Even if I haven’t eaten dinner or whatever, I’d end up making an excuse to see her every night.”

Phoebe Bridgers plays Feb. 5 at Soda Bar

It’s conceivable that Bridgers will be the one on the other side of those exchanges in just a short amount of time. After receiving critical acclaim for Stranger in the Alps in recent months, she’s likely headed for some larger stages as well. And based on her recent tour experiences, she seems to have worked out the kinks that cut some of her early performances short.

“The most rewarding thing ever was playing a show in London having the room be completely silent and everyone knew all the words,” she says. “All my reservations about playing these songs live have completely disappeared, and I’ve only had nice experiences. I feel like I have a lot of freedom, and it’s very fun.”