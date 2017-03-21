Post-punk legends Wire reflect on four decades of reinvention

× Expand Photo by Matias Coral From left: Matt Simms, Robert Grey, Graham Lewis and Colin Newman

Wire isn’t a punk band. At least that’s not how Colin Newman, the London band’s founding member and frontman, sees it.

There’s only one album of the group’s that sounds like punk: 1977’s Pink Flag, a record that’s ascended to legend status for its raw, minimalist approach and widespread influence on punk, hardcore and indie rock. Look beyond that album, however, and Wire appears to be more complicated and eclectic. They changed their style dramatically on their next two albums, resurrecting themselves as a more atmospheric new wave group in the ‘80s, crafting manic industrial-punk in the early ‘00s and, most recently, honing a layered art-rock sound.

If the band’s new album Silver/Lead, released to coincide with the band’s 40th anniversary, illustrates anything, it’s this: There’s no single way to make a Wire record. In the London quartet’s 40 years as a band, they’ve changed their approach seemingly as many times as they’ve released albums, and their evolution hasn’t halted.

Reflecting on four decades of music and 15 albums from his London studio, Newman says that the idea of what a Wire album can be is changed every time they start a new project, but the results all have something in common.

“There’s a discovery I made by looking back over the ‘70s and ‘80s, and really during the last decade, I kind of realized that no matter what you do, it ends up sounding like Wire,” Newman says. “And Wire’s embraced a number of different aesthetics. So the idea that there’s a certain set of rules that you’d stick with, is an anathema.”

Silver/Lead is both a new chapter for Wire and a piece of music that feels strongly connected to the band’s history. Newman, bassist Graham Lewis, drummer Robert Grey and guitarist Matt Simms (who joined in 2010) have made a record that’s a far cry from the minute-long bursts of art-punk that defined their debut album. Much as Newman suggested, it sounds like a Wire album. Take for instance “Short Elevated Period,” whose shoegazey, post-punk hooks recall older tracks such as “The 15th” or “Map Ref. 41°N 93°W” from their third album, 154. Yet on the title track, Wire sounds dreamier and more atmospheric than they ever have, offering up something unexpectedly beautiful.

Just as there’s no strict rule about what a Wire album can be, there’s no barrier to trying something radically different. And Newman says that’s been part of their ethos since their founding.

“Everything goes back to the beginnings of Wire,” he says. “Wire does pop. Wire does stuff that’s kind of beautiful and stuff that’s ugly. People claim Wire is a certain aesthetic, but we resist that. There are elements of pop, but there are also elements that are avant garde. We are both extremes, but we aren’t either of them. It’s like water, really, you just release it at the top of the hill and it goes whichever way it goes.”

Though time and a gradually growing influence have granted Wire the status of legends, they’ve undergone at least three major periods of transition. The most recent happened after their 2003 album Send, during which Bruce Gilbert departed over a disagreement in business decisions. The band also took a long break in the ‘90s, during which each of the band’s members released a series of solo and side projects. Yet the most significant break for the band happened in the early ‘80s after the release of their three most acclaimed albums: 1977’s Pink Flag, 1978’s Chairs Missing and 1979’s 154.

When Wire resumed recording and touring in the mid-’80s, the musical landscape had changed. Punk was out, glossy new wave textures were in—at least in the band’s native England. Yet the early punk recordings were all that American audiences had known about the band, since Chairs Missing wasn’t even released in the U.S. until 1989, and 154 suffered from poor stateside distribution. So when Wire finally made their North American touring debut with synthesizers and a conspicuous absence of distortion, reactions were mixed.

“There was a massive disconnect between the ’70s and ’80s,” Newman says. “We didn’t know much about U.S. hardcore. We never considered ourselves a punk band. By 1979 we were very far from being a punk band. In the ‘80s, it was all about digital processing, and that became difficult when we started playing in America. We were playing this squeaky new stuff to audiences that wanted to hear ‘12XU.’

“That was fun.”

Two more decades down the road, Wire’s well past the point of encountering unpleasant surprises like hostile audiences or labels that won’t release their music. In fact, they own their own label, Pink Flag, which allows them the freedom to do whatever they want (which, admittedly, is pretty punk). Yet Newman says they don’t by any means disavow or ignore their history.

“Contrary to popular opinion, we don’t avoid playing old material,” he says. “We tend to make choices about what we play, and sometimes it’s not the obvious ones. If you went into the audience and asked 100 people what they wanted to hear, you’d get 100 different answers. But you don’t want to be your own cover band.”

Wire are older and wiser, and for that matter much better at communicating with each other than they used to be, Newman says. However brash and naive a band they were in the late ‘70s, he still thinks those kids—punk rock or not—had the right idea.

“When we were in our twenties, we were so arrogant,” he says. “We thought we were the best band in the world. But if we didn’t, then why would we even want to do it?”

Wire plays March 29 at The Casbah