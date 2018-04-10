Priests’ post-punk is a living thing

× Expand Photo by Erika Reinsel From left: Fabi Reyna, G.L. Jaguar, Daniele Daniele and Katie Greer

Priests have played just about everywhere imaginable in the past few years. D.I.Y. house shows, benefit concerts, dive bars and, since the release of their debut album Nothing Feels Natural in January of 2017, increasingly bigger festival stages—they’ve played them all. It’s been an eventful period for the scrappy Washington, D.C. post-punk band, especially one who just wrapped up their first album.

For Priests, however, this flurry of activity, increased visibility and higher-profile festival invites (including this month’s two Coachella weekends) comes after quite a few years of honing their skills onstage. Part of making Priests a stronger live band has been seizing the opportunity to play as many unconventional venues as they can. Their ability to adapt to new and unusual situations is what vocalist Katie Alice Greer says has made them a better band.

“We’ve been a band for six years now, and we’ve always tried to seek out unusual places to play in and unusual audiences to play to since our inception,” she says. “We’ve played at a high school in Missouri, we’ve played in a movie theatre in Manhattan. We’ve played under a bridge in an underground music festival in Wyoming that a random person set up and invited us to play. We always try to vary the environment we play in, which I think has made me a better performer. So playing at 3 a.m. on a festival stage in Barcelona at Primavera Sound was weird, but no weirder than playing to an auditorium full of teenagers who were like ‘what the hell is going on?’”

No matter where Priests play, there’s a good chance the show is going to be a hell of a lot of fun. Nothing Feels Natural, itself, is a lot of fun, merging punk, noise rock, surf and disco into a raw, but eclectic mix of sounds. Greer, guitarist G.L. Jaguar, drummer Daniele Daniele and bassist Taylor Mulitz (who has since left the band) sound like they’re constantly pushing themselves to their physical limits. On the giddy track “JJ,” Greer unleashes one of her most fiery vocal performances, while “No Big Bang” builds tension until the band sound like they’re ready to snap. And “Pink White House” eventually spirals out into a manic, psychedelic coda.

Priests often balance that sense of fun with pointed social critiques and satire. “Puff” climaxes in a chant of “accept the triumph of the machine!” and includes an anecdote about a friend who wants to name his band Burger King. And “Pink White House,” as its title suggests, critiques the U.S. electoral system: “A puppet show in which you’re made to feel like you participate/Sign a letter/throw your shoe/Vote for numbers 1 or 2.” The band has also participated in benefit shows for LGBTQ homeless youth shelters, arts spaces and other non-profits. For Priests, using their platform to make a difference is important, even if they view “political” art as a false distinction.

“I think it’s lazy to differentiate bands as political and certain bands as not,” Greer says. “When people make the choice to say ‘I leave politics out of it’, that’s a way to side with the status quo. But...I think it’s important to use whatever platform I have to do something useful, of course. I think I’d feel that way no matter what I’m doing. It’s just the community we come out of and our relationship with the world, nationally or internationally or whatever.”

While Priests’ platform has grown, they’re still a D.I.Y. band in a major sense: They run their own label, Sister Polygon, through which they release all their music. Yet as their schedule has become busier, and their itinerary includes more dates away from home, it’s become more complicated to attend to the label’s needs. As the band grows, however, they hope that the label can grow with them.

“We always thought, ‘It’s just the four of us so it’ll be easy!’” Greer says. “But it’s been super difficult to do both projects simultaneously, because Priests is super busy. So we’re trying to figure out how to do both in the long term. I think we’ll probably hire someone eventually to be a label manager when we’re on the road. But I’m so much worse at responding to emails in a timely manner now, because there’s just too many of them. Sister Polygon is something we started to put out Priests’ seven-inches and continually put out more music by people whose music we love, and I hope we’re able to continue to do that.”

Priests play April 12 at Music Box

Though there’s frustration and introspection in Priests’ music, it’s ultimately meant to feel good. And that includes the actual face-to-face interaction between band and audience. Greer says that she readily scraps any music that she doesn’t feel comfortable playing in front of people, and that their audience is as much an essential part of their music as the musicians playing it. And if the audience isn’t feeling it, then something isn’t right.

“I like to think of music as a conversation instead of a monologue,” she says. “Especially in a collaborative band, it’s a conversation with my bandmates, but I want it to be a conversation with our audience too. Nobody likes being talked at and unacknowledged. I want it to feel like a living thing that’s happening in the moment.”