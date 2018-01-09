Quali follow the sound in their heads

× Expand Photo by Cheryl iliria From left: Isaiah Nery, Sean Aletsiram, Dima Zadorozhny and Glendon Romett

When Isaiah Nery started up local shoegaze band Quali, he didn’t have a specific idea for what he wanted that band to be. Nery, who had started playing music as a drummer—and often provides drums for local electronic project fivepaw—began to delve into experimenting with guitar effects when he briefly moved to Los Angeles back in 2012. He researched different pedals, looking into finding different sonic treatments that he liked as he increasingly spent more time with guitar than drums.

Eventually, Nery had an epiphany. He didn’t have a style of music he wanted to pursue, necessarily. But he did have a specific sound he was trying to capture.

“I wanted my guitar to sound like a black, metal spaceship with chainsaws on it, ripping through space,” Nery says on a Saturday afternoon at the South Park bar Whistle Stop. “That was the idea in my head. So I just got obsessed with fuzzes and finding the right thing to make that sound. I don’t know if I ever did, but my fuzz is pretty badass.”

That sound, and the many stylistic tentacles that have extended from it, is what forms the core of Quali’s music. The band’s fall-released album Awaken the Quietus is a concise, yet sonically expansive distillation of their approach. It’s nine tracks are heavy on effects, layering on heavy doses of distortion at times while allowing plenty of space in other songs. While the noisy haze of guitars on the song “Projections” might not necessarily immediately evoke the image of a spaceship outfitted with chainsaws, it’s an impressively powerful thing to hear, all the same.

As intent as Nery was on honing in on that concept of what his music was meant to sound like, however, the band itself took some time to fully get off the ground. Quali began while he was living in Los Angeles, though at the time it was mostly an outlet for songwriting and recording rather than a live entity. The lineup changed several times, with a handful of members coming and going before settling on what it is now: Nery on guitar and vocals, guitarist Dima Zadorozhny, bassist Sean Aletsiram and drummer Glendon Romett.

In fact, what was initially supposed to be the band’s first show in L.A. ended up never happening.

“We had a failed show at a warehouse,” Zadorozhny says. “It was supposed to be our first show. But then it didn’t happen. The show wasn’t really getting started until 11, and then we ended up not playing because the other band couldn’t play.”

Relocating to San Diego ended up helping to give the band some more momentum. Romett, Nery’s longtime friend, joined the band and soon enough they began to line up more shows. They released their debut album, The Familiar and the Other, in early 2015, at which point they had written enough music for two full-length albums. And while San Diego’s scene is considerably smaller than Los Angeles’, that’s part of what motivated the band to push even harder.

“When I got back in San Diego, I got this idea of really working hard on this project and playing around San Diego and meet all these musicians that are hustling,” Nery says. “The way the scene is, San Diego kind of gets a bad rep. But I want to be a part of making a change. There’s tight shit here and you should come out. People do spill their hearts on stage in front of people.”

Capturing a mesmerizing sound is just one element of Quali’s approach. It’s an important part of what they do, but beneath all of the noise, feedback and fuzz are some catchy, tightly constructed pop songs. The onslaught of sound at times recalls early My Bloody Valentine or U.S. cult shoegaze act, Swirlies—a favorite of Nery’s—but there are subtleties to be heard on closer listening, as well as some strong melodies. Quali are expert noisemakers, but they take great care to offer something with nuances that reveal themselves in time.

“You need to have a wall, you need to have undertones, you need to have overtones,” Aletsiram says. “I feel like bands just turn up their equipment really loud, and don’t find ways to tune that wall. But I feel like, for whatever reason, we found the puzzle pieces that fit.”

“All the subconscious things, way deep when you have your headphones, you can hear these outside tones and you don’t even know if they were done on purpose,” Nery adds. “I love that—to find whatever droney things are happening in the background.”

Quali plays Jan. 31 at Soda Bar

As much as Quali has grown in the last five years, and as much as they’ve accomplished, they continue to exist for one simple reason: to realize a sound in Nery’s head. He says he makes music for himself more than anyone else, but if people like it, it’s all the more reason to keep channeling those concepts into real music.

“A lot of the time, I can get driven from wanting to write music because I just want to hear cool things,” Nery says. “It can be really selfish. It’s great that there’s a scene developing here and people like it. But I just want to hear really cool shit. To me that’s all that really matters.”