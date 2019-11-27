Reflections with Angel Olsen

× Expand Photo courtesy Angel Olsen To keep touring fun, Angel Olsen and her crew watch scary movies or throw pizza parties.

Angel Olsen’s voice pushes through the telephone with a warm hello. Catching her at her tour stop in Madison, Wisconsin, in the midst of harsh winter weather, she comments on the universal struggle of looking cute but also layering on jackets to stay warm. She recently released her fourth album, “All Mirrors,” and is now touring throughout the United States and Europe.

“All Mirrors” is a personal album, diving deep into self-reflection. However, Olsen doesn’t believe the meaning of the album title is all that deep.

“It wasn’t really meant to be this thing that was super intellectual,” she says with a laugh. Out of all the songs on the album, the title track seemed the most encompassing and powerful. “The record is about self-reflection, change and identifying with yourself in a different way.”

It’s also different from her previous work, as she usually creates albums with a backing band. This album was more difficult. She worked with collaborators like John Congleton, Jherek Bischoff and Ben Babbitt.

“It was like learning a new language,” Olsen explains.

Humming or playing something on a keyboard to communicate what she wanted, she attempted to create the sounds she envisioned in her mind. She wanted the space to take total creative control.

An acoustic version of her album is set for release. Olsen recorded the acoustic version of “All Mirrors” first, and originally planned to release the albums together.

“I thought it would be more interesting for people to look back at where the song started,” Olsen explains. “It allowed me to have a version of everything in the rawest form, the way I intended it.”

Releasing an acoustic version would also give her a chance to perform her songs solo again. She believes a lot of her career has been focused on getting bigger and making bigger sounds, possibly neglecting her solo work.

“With solo performing, I get to relax more into my singing,” Olsen explains.

She can create something bigger with her band.

“It feels really good to be connected to a group of people, find a rhythm with them, and create something big with them and epic with them,” she adds.

From the start, Olsen has connected with fans in a deep and emotional way.

“I think all music can be healing for anyone with mental illness,” she says.

Her lyrics and sounds evoke feelings in people, so they can connect.

“They’re not feeling isolated and I’m not feeling isolated,” she explains.

To female artists trying to make it in the music industry, Olsen gives simple words of wisdom: “You have to walk in there like you own the place,” she says with a laugh.

If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will believe in you. She does.

