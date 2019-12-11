Reviving a Career

Submitted photo Thompson Square is Keifer and Shawna Thompson.

Thompson Square named it latest album “Masterpiece,” but it goes beyond bragging rights.

The title refers to its greatest creation: Keifer and Shawna Thompson’s son, Rigney Cooper, who turns 4 in January.

“‘Masterpiece’ is actually a song about our son,” Keifer says. “That was the last song I wrote for this project. It’s my son who’s the masterpiece.

“We’ve had a lot of people say, ‘You think your record is that good that you called it ‘Masterpiece’? I do or I wouldn’t put it out, to be honest, but the title wasn’t supposed to refer to that.”

“Masterpiece” was originally self-released in 2018. In March of this year, Thompson Square signed a record deal with Reviver Entertainment, and that led to a return to the charts with the song “Masterpiece.”

“I can’t explain how happy we are to be at this label,” he says. “They see the visions we’ve had for years and years and years. We’re at a place now where can realize that vision.

“It’s such an amazing thing to be in the middle of like-minded people who want to see us succeed and have the tools to do that. We’ve had success in the past, but the relations between artist and label ran its course. This has been a blessing.”

Thompson Square will perform during the free “Reviverfest” with Tenille Arts and Aaron Goodvin at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Tin Roof San Diego.

The Reviverfest Concert is part of a larger weekend-long getaway hosted by the Reviver Entertainment Group at the Hotel Del Coronado from December 13 to December 15.

“We are very excited that so many of our industry partners and tastemakers will be joining us in San Diego in December for Reviverfest 2019,” Reviver CEO David Ross says.

“We work hard all year long and can’t wait to sit back, have a cocktail and a conversation while enjoying some quality time with our writers and artists.”

A $10 donation is suggested for concert attendees on behalf of Just in Time, an organization whose mission is to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being so they can thrive and enjoy productive, satisfying lives.

The concert will include the song “Masterpiece,” for which Thompson Square is grateful.

“It definitely served a greater purpose in leading us to this other recording contract,” he says. “It hit home with me, and we decided to make ‘Masterpiece’ a single.

“They (Reviver) trust us as artists and creators. That’s the most amazing compliment you can ever get from a record label. They just want us to be the best version of us. I think we’re at an age where we care less about what other people think. That can be detrimental to you as an artist.”

Thompson Square has never been one to chase musical trends, and the Reviver staff doesn’t expect the duo to start.

“Sleeping well at night is very important to us,” he says. “We like the music we put out, more so than any other record we put out.”

Up next is something even “more interesting,” according to Keifer.

“Every artist says this, I know,” he says with a laugh. “It’s the same old crap we always say. It’s supposed to be. It’s not supposed to be a regurgitation of the last 10 years. Some bands keep doing the same thing and that works for them. I’m fine with that.

“It does not work for me. It doesn’t work for Shawna. You have to love what you do.”

Reviverfest w/Thompson Square, Tenille Arts and Aaron Goodvin, 8 p.m. Saturday, December 14, Tin Roof San Diego, 401 G Street, San Diego, free admission, revivermusic.com