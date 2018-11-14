Rock is not dead, but guitar sales are dying

It’s an old refrain. People have been saying it since the ’60s, but apparently now it’s real: Rock ‘n’ roll is dead.

And electric guitars aren’t feeling too well either. Or at least, that’s what data and pessimistic news articles are suggesting. Numbers from a Music Trades magazine study indicate sales of electric guitars have plummeted by nearly 23 percent in the past decade, with almost one-and-a-half million units sold in 2008 compared to slightly more than a million in 2017.

Gibson filed for bankruptcy in the spring, and Fender is recovering from lingering debt.

Teenagers are simply snubbing the instrument, The Washington Post reported last year, and guitar-heroes are a thing of the past.

Talk to San Diego guitar aficionados, however, and they will tell you a different story. Some will say the market is merely shifting, while others will swear there’s nothing to worry about. These things happen, they say. It’s just an inevitable cycle.

“The guitar industry isn’t going anywhere,” says Ian Owen, a music teacher at Moze Guitars in La Mesa.

“The industry will always be around in some fashion,” he continues. “And there will always be guitar players.”

Moze Guitars has been around for more than 40 years, and Owen, now 32, has been a faithful employee there for the last 14. Entering the store, which he describes as a “mom-and-pop one-stop shop,” there are used Fender Stratocasters, Gibson ESs and Les Pauls lining the walls waiting to be played.

Owen insists that although it’s one of the few small stores left in town (another shop, Guitar Trades, closed its doors in 2014), Moze is still doing well. Lessons are booming, he says, and young folks come to him because, ultimately, they are interested in learning the instrument. He believes that big data doesn’t consider factors like boutique shops and independent guitar-makers, which have been absorbing a large chunk of professional players. They love to get customized instruments, he says, as does he.

Brandon Madrid agrees. From his workshop near Allied Gardens, the professional luthier has built guitars for musicians like James Mercer (The Shins) and John Reis (Rocket from The Crypt). He started 20 years ago and says he’s busier than ever.

“I’m having a hard time controlling my workload,” Madrid says. “But I think it has to do with the experience I have. I am the generation that’s filling a void.”

Still, Madrid explains that most of his clients are Baby Boomers or Gen Xers who just keep coming back for repairs and new purchases. There’s no saying what’s going to happen once those older generations die off.

Of course, teens not requesting his services may also have to do with how expensive customized instruments can run. Madrid says most of his guitars range between $3,000 and $4,000, an expense that a novice guitar player could hardly afford. Incidentally, prices for stock guitars are also on the rise, according to Music Trades. The average price for an electric guitar has risen from $390 in 2008 to $525 in 2017.

Which is why, according to Tyler Ward, music director of San Diego School of Rock, teenagers may be gravitating toward used instruments. This negatively impacts sales of new guitars. Still, Ward confirms what Ian Owen says: His students are still into guitars. But, he adds, where they get them and how long they are going to stick with the same instrument are fundamental details.

“Students tend to buy one new guitar that will last many years. They’ll buy something and use it for a decade,” Ward says. “So, if Fender and Gibson assume they’re going to sell a guitar to every player every year, that’s insane. When someone buys an instrument and they love it, they will spend a lot of time with it.”

Recently, however, Madrid says he has noticed more and more synthesizers and fewer analog instruments on stage during concerts. There’s also the continuing popularity of hip-hop and EDM. Another reason why not as many people are buying guitars, he says.

“Even when you see a guitar on stage, that’s a rhythmic one, mainly for flow,” he adds.

This doesn’t concern surf punk band The Frights because, as singer and guitarist Mikey Carnevale put it during a phone interview, “I am not technically proficient at using programs that new musicians use. The only way I know how to write a song is by using a guitar.”

Carnevale, 24, says his passion for guitar-based music was born early and then progressively bloomed until, at age 17, he decided to form his band. Necessity on one end, and love for guitar-centered music on the other, led The Frights on their current path.

But Carnevale says his story is not the norm in today’s music scene, packed with digital sounds and effect-pedals.

“I think people are seeing how easy it is to use a program to make a song,” he says. “It becomes a perfect song, and it took you a half-hour. It’s a lot easier to sit down, put your headphones on, and press a button that will sound better than whatever you can do. So, there’s no point for guitars for some people.”

Sociologically, electric guitars may represent one more piece of humanity that some young musicians have left behind, says 39-year-old singer and songwriter Drew Andrews. Andrews is involved in San Diego-based projects that make large use of synthesizers: Bit Maps now, and before that, The Album Leaf. But he hasn’t forgotten his teenage days, spent writing and playing songs that he thought Kurt Cobain would like.

“Playing guitar is challenging. It takes too much time, and our brains are hardwired to avoid activities that do not have an immediate gratification to them,” he says. “But the time it takes to process, learn and create is what makes us humans. So, maybe we are turning less and less human, and guitar is one way back to that.”

Back in his Allied Gardens workshop, Madrid points to the bright white skeleton of an electric guitar that he’s building, hanging from the ceiling. It generally takes him two years to complete an instrument.

“I don’t believe guitar is dying. I think we’re in a hiccup,” he says. “Although… it does seem like it’s stickier and heavier than I have ever seen in my career.”