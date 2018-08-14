Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever ask the bigger questions

× Expand Photo by Maclay Heriot From left: Fran Keaney, Marcel Tussie, Tom Russo, Joe White and Joe Russo

"Summery.”

It’s rare to read anything about Australian indie rock group Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever that doesn’t describe them in such a manner. It’s easy to see why: Their music is energetic, often played in a major key, with layers of gorgeously glimmering harmonies between their three guitarists. It’s music that’s never overbearing or claustrophobic, and for that matter, seems to evoke a warm, feel-good atmosphere. In a word: Summery.

That refreshing, warm jangle was a part of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s sound when they released their first EP, French Press, for Sub Pop in 2017. But when they recorded their debut full-length, the June-released Hope Downs, the band—guitarists/vocalists Frank Keaney, Tom Russo and Joe White, along with bassist Joe Russo and drummer Marcel Tussie—intentionally sought warmer climes during a chilly Melbourne winter, relocating for two weeks to Northern New South Wales. The atmosphere they found themselves in seemed to influence the sound of the record, even if unintentionally.

“It was a really idyllic house, it was up on stilts, and we were up in the trees,” says guitarist and vocalist Fran Keaney. “We had one wall completely open, with birds flying past, it was pretty surreal. It was pretty idyllic. Really nice, though. I hope to do something like that again, but I doubt it.

Hope Downs certainly sounds breezy and upbeat, often yielding comparisons to fellow Australian post-punk legends The Go-Betweens, though it’s a much more complex album than that description might suggest. That’s inevitable for any band with three guitars, perhaps, as there’s a lot of moving parts to their songs. But there’s also the fact that the band has three different singers and songwriters—Keaney, Tom Russo and White—all of whom contribute to a nuanced and sophisticated set of songs.

In the process of writing the album, the subject matter of their lyrics—all written separately—began to all contain some similar conceptual threads. There’s a sense of existential philosophizing that runs throughout the album, whether in the single “Talking Straight,” which ponders humans being alone in the universe, or in “Time in Common,” an examination of how people’s lives are barely a blip in the grand scheme of time.

“Something that occurred to us during the writing process is that similar threads were coming through each of our songs,” Keaney says. “I think we’re all sort of coming to terms with the state of the world… and how shit got real. And I think we’re all going through a similar time in our lives—going through that period you do in your late twenties when you start to think more deeply about your place in the world. Those are the sorts of harrowing thoughts that were at play in the background. Consciously or subconsciously, it came out in the songs.”

In fact, as the three songwriters’ topical threads began to converge during the writing process, they noticed something else happen: Their songs were getting a bit darker. That’s perhaps an inevitability given the state of social and political unrest in the world, though some of it ties back to the band’s personal experiences. For instance, Russo wrote “Mainland” as a reflection on both the refugee crisis in Europe as well as his own grandparents, who were immigrants from Italy: “We are just paper boats bobbing adrift afloat/While winds of fortune shove us where they will.”

Keaney says that while they didn’t specifically set out to make an album that tackles the bigger questions, they did want to make something greater than surface-level entertainment.

“I do remember when we were writing, and we were working on the songs together, we were starting to say ‘this is a little dark.’ We’re realists, but it’s a fun project for us, so we’re conscious of not making it a dark record and trying to find some hope or optimism,” he says. “So halfway through, we were more conscious of what it was, and it’s our statement of where we were at in that point in time. ‘An Air Conditioned Man’ is about a salaryman, businessman who becomes disconnected from the life that he once had, and his goals, and he’s just becoming further and further removed and he’s just this artificial drone. ‘Mainland’ as well, that’s about when Tom—who sings that song—he was in Italy with his partner on holiday. Whereas a few miles outside, down the road, there was a refugee crisis unfolding. It’s a distant thing but he’s so close to it.

“A lot of songs have that kind of thread, the enormity of it all,” he continues. “It’s more of a conscious statement than anything we’ve done before. We did write the album to say something, and we’re proud of what we did.”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever play August. 25 at Soda Bar

The subject of disconnected salarymen isn’t one that’s foreign to the members of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. In fact, outside of recording and touring, they all have full-time jobs, including landscaping, research and corporate media relations. But while that creates some level of difficulty in scheduling, coordinating and doing things like being able to cross the Pacific Ocean to tour the U.S., Keaney doesn’t necessarily see having a job outside of music as that much of a detriment.

“The jobs that we have are all really accommodating and all understand if we need to take the time for touring and recording,” he says. “But it is difficult to juggle both. Most creative people these days wear a number of hats. That’s just the way it is. It might change. There’s still plenty of grist for songwriting when you have to work, though. Maybe if you had all day to write, you could also do more reading. But maybe you wouldn’t have as much inspiration. I don’t know. Maybe it’s not necessarily a bad thing.”