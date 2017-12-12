Sam Outlaw takes the road less traveled

× Expand Photo by Henry Diltz Sam Outlaw

They say you can take the boy out of Poway, but you can’t take Poway out of the boy.

OK, they don’t really say that. Probably because Sam Outlaw is walkin’, talkin’, twangin’ proof that just isn’t true.

Outlaw, 35, is a Los Angeles singer-songwriter who has built a steadily growing fan base on the backs of his warm, melodic country and folk songs. But before he landed in L.A., he grew up Sam Morgan in a late-’90s Poway scene where pop-punk ruled thanks to the breakout success of local bands like Unwritten Law and blink-182.

Outlaw had already exhibited some musical prowess. But he never quite soaked up the Poway sound.

“I was not a tough kid. I was never really into tough music," Outlaw says. "I remember my dad had a copy of James Taylor’s Greatest Hits that really spoke to me."

“When I was, like, 14 years old, I was all about the Beatles and I was also weirdly all about Frank Sinatra,” he adds. “I don’t know if there were a lot of other 14-year-olds in Poway listening to Frank, but for some reason I was.”

That statement alone will tell listeners all they need to know about Outlaw and his laid-back tunes. If a record store clerk were to file the man’s music in a certain section, it’d probably go under Americana, alt-country or just plain country.

The truth, however, is more complicated than that, especially on Outlaw’s aptly- named 2017 album Tenderheart. There are country elements, for sure: in the electric-guitar twang of “Bottomless Mimosas,” the clever wordplay of “She’s Playing Hard to Get (Rid Of),” and the pedal-steel shimmer of “Two Broken Hearts,” to name a few.

But Outlaw’s no strict country revivalist. Tenderheart’s opening track, “Everyone’s Looking for a Home,” starts off as a cozy folk song before blossoming into a lavish instrumental passage, complete with string section and horns. It’s like Tex-Mex music gone Baroque. The closing track, “All My Life,” is a sunny slice of country-pop that’d live comfortably in 1959 Bakersfield. And “Bougainvillea, I Think,” with its crisply plucked acoustic guitar and gentle vibe, is clearly inspired by Outlaw’s old favorite, James Taylor.

Outlaw’s stylistic wanderings can be traced back to at least three circumstances from his earlier life. First, he grew up in a conservative, Christian home where rock music wasn’t allowed, and his dad played Western swing band Asleep At the Wheel around the clock. Outlaw wasn’t exposed to the rise of mainstream country radio in the ‘90s; Asleep At the Wheel was all the twang he heard.

“At the time, I don’t think I knew I was listening to country music,” he says. “It wasn’t until my early 20s when I stumbled upon George Jones and Emmylou Harris, and that’s when I really fell in love with classic country.”

Second, Outlaw handled production duties on Tenderheart. His twangier predecessor, 2015’s Angeleno, was produced by legendary roots musician Ry Cooder and his son Joachim. The Cooders—simply by virtue of being lifetime collaborators—pushed the rhythm and the vibe of Angeleno; without their involvement, Tenderheart followed its own path.

“Whenever you have Ry playing guitar on your record, that just automatically sets the stage for beautiful and awesome things,” Outlaw says. “If you don’t have that, one benefit is that it leaves room, hopefully, for other magical and cool things to happen.”

Finally, there’s Outlaw’s own late arrival to his current career. Once a successful advertising exec, he left that life in his early 30s to pursue music full-time, trading a desk and a steady paycheck for life on the road and the ups and downs of an artist’s existence. Put simply: Outlaw realized he didn’t care for what he was doing for a living. So he quit.

He doesn’t sugarcoat the struggle that ensued.

“I make the joke that I’m living the dream of a 25-year-old at 35 years old,” he says. “When I was in advertising and making money, it was like, ‘Oh, I have money but what about art?’ But then when you’re out getting your ass kicked on the road, you’re like, ‘Man, remember when I had that really nice apartment?’ It’s a grass-is-always-greener thing, and perhaps the answer is that there is no answer, and that life is the journey. It sounds cheesy but it really is.”

In between releasing Angeleno and Tenderheart, Outlaw’s own life-journey got richer with the birth of his son, now 18 months old. The songs on Tenderheart were written and recorded before he became a dad, but Outlaw says they’re probably influenced by the emotional anticipation of fatherhood.

Sam Outlaw plays December 17 at Belly Up Tavern

One thing is for sure: Having a kid watch your every move only drives home the importance of living life the right way. And for Outlaw, it confirmed his decision to bail out of his office job and write tenderhearted songs, travel around the world and play them for people.

“Deep down, I know that life really is more about doing the thing that you’re supposed to do, whether it makes sense or not,” he says. “When my son has kids, I want to be able to tell those kids that their grandpa didn’t just sell banner ads his whole life.”