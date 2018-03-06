Shopping's economy of sound

× Expand Photo by CJ Monk from left: Rachel Aggs, Andrew Milk and Billy Easter

Shopping were handed a bit of a setback before making their third album. Power Lunches—the UK dance-punk trio’s rehearsal space, DIY venue and artist venue—closed down because it was “financially unviable” to continue operating, according to a Facebook post. It’s not an uncommon occurrence in a city like London, where rising rents create major obstacles for artists on a budget to maintain a stable creative space. But for a band like Shopping, whose songwriting is born of spontaneous jam sessions within a central physical space, it brought about some complications. The experience eventually led to drummer Andrew Milk and guitarist/vocalist Rachel Aggs pulling up stakes and relocating to Glasgow, Scotland.

Not that this stopped Shopping from eventually creating The Official Body, which was released in January via FatCat Records. The band didn’t let the inconvenience of a shared rehearsal space, or even living in different cities, become a bigger roadblock than it needed to be. Yet the closing of Power Lunches did result in an even greater sense of pessimism about whether or not independent art and music can continue to exist in a city like London.

“A space we were all really involved in shut down and it really took the heart out of our little scene,” says Aggs from her home in Glasgow. “It’s those little scenes that keep the city fun and interesting, and it became difficult. It’s just a product of the way London is in general. Just in general, normal people can’t afford to live in London anymore. It’s become a weird sort of haven for the super rich, basically.”

Shopping is a band that only makes sense when all three musicians (Aggs, Milk and bassist Billy Easter) are locked into a groove. The 10 songs on The Official Body are made of funky, danceable, interlocking disco-punk parts while the three musicians engage in infectious call-and-response vocal chants. Their music isn’t the sort of thing that sounds as immediate or taut when built layer by layer on a laptop. With only three musicians in the band, each instrument is given equal emphasis, creating a unique chemistry between the three of them that gives even their studio recordings a live feel.

“The songs are the sum of the parts of the band,” Aggs says. “It’s very minimal musically so you can hear each part, and our personalities come through. Because we want it to be dance music, and made within our means as musicians, we make the drum and bass really important and high in the mix. Everything’s important, and that’s how we feel creatively with all of us. We all have equal ownership of the songwriting.”

Even within Shopping’s minimal framework, there’s a great deal of diversity. Leadoff track “The Hype” carries a dub-influenced rhythm similar to those of songs by punk icons The Slits, while “Discover” is backed by a fat synthesizer bassline. There’s a touch of surf-rock in the guitar sound of “Asking for a Friend” and some ominous use of space in “Control Yourself.” Some of the credit for the various sonic treatments goes to producer Edwyn Collins, best known for fronting the band Orange Juice in the ‘80s, as well as his hit song “A Girl Like You” in the ‘90s. The band recorded in his studio, and often employed various bits of other instrumentation, such as synths or melodica.

Yet Aggs says that the group approached the recording with practicality in mind, never attempting anything that they couldn’t pull off a live with just the three of them. Shopping are a band that take economy seriously, and if something is beyond their means, they’re likely to scrap it.

“We always want to be able to replicate what’s on the record live,” she says. “All the things that are on the record, little synth parts that we don’t necessarily do live, we’re still trying to see if we can do live. I don’t think it massively changes the song to not have them there. It’s just not an issue for us. I know a lot of bands don’t do that, but for us, it’s a kind of economy of sound. If you have an extra sound, you need an extra musician, and it becomes a whole thing.”

Aggs summarizes the intent behind Shopping’s music fairly succinctly: “We want to write songs that make people dance.”

Yet to call Shopping “dance music” overlooks some of the subtle political commentary in their music. On “The Hype,” they chant, “Don’t believe/Ask questions,” pushing back against conventional wisdom and dubious information. “Suddenly Gone” is about feeling undervalued as a marginalized person (“Throw it away, throw it away/ disposable”), and “My Dad’s A Dancer” opens with a blunt confrontation of prejudices: “This is such a simple thing/ You don’t like me and I don’t look like you.” Even the album’s title, The Official Body, can be seen as a double entendre, interpretable as either a commentary on acceptable body types or as a euphemism for the powers that be.

In the past, Shopping were hesitant to call themselves “political,” though they acknowledge that an increasingly politicized world means that isn’t really possible. However, instead of sloganeering, they’re simply offering their own reflections on complicated real-life issues that they encounter on race, gender or sexual identity. And in turn, they’re doing their part to help create their own expressive space for other marginalized people to join them.

“We get asked a lot about whether we’re a political band, and in the early days of the band we’d say no, because we’re not activists,” she says. “We’re not changing anything, so it felt a bit serious. But it’s weird to think about someone not being a political band. What would that mean and why would you say that? Everything you do is politicized, especially when you’re in a minority, which we all are in some ways. So we’re just making music about what it is to be alive and the frustrations that we experience. And it’s really cathartic for us, because it’s just one small thing that we can do.

“The main idea is to provide some sort of catharsis through dancing and expressing yourself,” she adds. “Creating a space for queer people and people of color to freak out and express themselves, and that’s political in itself.”