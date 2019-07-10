Snow Tha Product comes out and comes home

× Expand Photo courtesy of Product Entertainment Snow Tha Product

Before she was a self-sufficient independent musician, Snow Tha Product spent seven years on a high-powered major label, Atlantic Records. And before she was on Atlantic, she was a successful underground rapper, renowned for her rapid-fire bilingual flow.

And when we go way back to the time before all of that stuff, Snow Tha Product was a San Diego kid named Claudia Feliciano who attended Mar Vista High School to the south of the city, and Mira Mesa High School up north. Things were different then, in more ways than one.

“It’s been a cool feeling to have some success and then come back home and be like, ‘Yay, I did it,’” Snow says. “But I think coming back to perform at Pride means a lot, especially because back then I wasn’t necessarily out. I was just getting into dating, so I was just kind of figuring everything out, you know?”

Fast-forward to 2019 and Snow stands tall as a pioneering LGBTQ rapper. Proudly out for about seven years, she has performed at high-profile queer festivals like The Dinah in Palm Springs and Girls in Wonderland in Florida. Today, she’s in a committed relationship with a New York woman, and the two plan to spend the rest of their lives together. She’s bringing that same energy to San Diego Pride, where she’s playing the Mundo Latina stage on Sunday.

“I can be so proud of who I am as an adult,” she says. “My shows usually include a little bit of mariachi, some piñatas and all that. It’s Latin. It’s proud. It’s LGBTQ. It’s probably gonna be a whole crazy turn-up. I’m excited to go have fun.”

Indeed, San Diego Pride will act as a sort of celebration for Snow after a period of major professional transition. Last year, she left Atlantic after too many years of what she saw as spinning her wheels.

“I wanted out a long time ago. I didn’t feel like I fit in,” she says. “I just think I’m a little bit of a particular case because I’m bilingual—I’m a really good rapper but I was signed on the pop side, and I’m a female. So they’re trying to do the sexy thing but I’m more alternative looking. I’m hard to pin down in a business where you really need to know what genre you’re going after.”

The decision was mutual: Atlantic appreciated her efforts for the label, she says, and let her out of her contract. Not every artist/label split is so amicable, but after a few months of back-and-forth, Snow was free to direct her career as she sees fit. Her first priority was going on tour to show that she could play the right places, fill venues, sell a bunch of merch and make money without the guidance of a large corporation.

“I wanted to prove it to myself that the way I wanted to do it was the right way to do it,” she says. “We’ve been selling out shows and adding legs to the tour. This tour has so many legs it’s a damn octopus.”

Concurrently, she’s started dropping songs and videos at her preferred pace. The cream of the crop includes “Say Bitch,” a track that bounces like a Bay Area party anthem and includes lyrics that encourage women to lift each other up rather than tear each other down. There’s also “Bilingüe,” which finds Snow shifting seamlessly between English and Spanish against a stuttering bass line and icy, dancing synths. The track’s first lines are instructive: “I really cannot wrap my head around the fact it’s / Taken me this long to finally realize I’m fantastic / I used to write my little raps, they’d always look right past it.”

“You hear it coming up, ‘Nobody knows what’s better for you than you,’” Snow says. “But for me, I’ve always been that 15-year-old who has social anxiety and everything, so sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh, well, this guy sounds like an adult and he’s wearing a suit, so he must know what he’s talking about.’ I’m coming to the realization that I know what I wanna do with my life and I just have to go for it.”

It’s easier to have that perspective, of course, with success and experience. Snow has both. Add in her strong work ethic, her fertile creative mind and her trust in the people around her, and it’s easy to see why she feels like she’s ready to book her own tours, make her own videos, lead her own crew (known as VibeHigher) and even run her own label (Product Entertainment). Where her lyrics may have sounded like bluster in the past, it now sounds like real, hard-earned confidence.

“I’m finally starting to listen to my gut feelings and to feel like my instincts are on point,” she says. “Sometimes we’re too humble about things, but I think I need to appreciate the fact that I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I think I know what the fuck I’m doing.”

Her road to this point hasn’t always been smooth, but that just makes it all the more rewarding. When asked to reflect on it, Snow comes back to that word again: pride—this time, lowercased.

“I’m proud of my fans. I’m proud of my immediate team that’s always with me. I’m proud of us and this little movement,” she says. “And I’m proud of myself because I’ve been right on a lot of things… and for the things that I always said would work to be working just fine, I’m proud that I’m finally starting to listen to myself.”